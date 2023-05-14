Eiji Aonuma doesn’t rule out Zelda starring in a ToTK sequel 

Princess Zelda struggles with her role and power in Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma reveals how Princess Zelda could take the spotlight in a future franchise entry.

Tears of the Kingdom has prevented gamers from touching grass since it launched on May 12. The Breath of the Wild sequel has earned rave reviews all around for its terrific performance and first-rate story. It’s one of the highest rated games of all time, and fans have found themselves engrossed in the world of Hyrule.

While Tears of the Kingdom just arrived six years after Breath of the Wild, Aonuma has hinted at the series’ potential next direction. Link, step aside — Princess Zelda may be at the forefront sometime in the future.

Aonuma hints at a possible Zelda-focused ToTK sequel

Nintendo Princess Zelda is one of the most important and well-known characters in the franchise

In an interview with Vanity Fair, industry legends Eiji Aonuma and Hidemaro Fujibayashi discussed the Zelda series at length. Specifically, Aonuma revealed that, while he’s uncertain where the series may head next, he hasn’t exactly ruled out the idea of making Zelda the star of her own game.

“We feel like what takes the most priority is this idea of gameplay,” Aonuma said. “If it turns out that the particular gameplay we’re trying to bring to fruition would be best served by having Zelda take that role, then it’s possible that that could be a direction we could take.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“With that said, of course, because we are not sure what the next gameplay experience is going to be, we can’t say what Zelda’s next step is going to be.”

Princess Zelda has appeared in nearly every game of the series since 1986. However, fans can only play the character briefly in Spirit Tracks or in spinoff titles like Super Smash Bros and the Hyrule Warriors series. She’s never appeared as the main protagonist.

It would be interesting to see someone else take the reins as The Legend of Zelda protagonist. Would you like to see Zelda replace Link in a game?