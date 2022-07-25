Zelda fan makes Breath of the Wild 2 wait a lot easier with incredible BOTW co-op mod

Andrew Highton . Last updated: Jul 25, 2022

Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is hotly anticipated, but a new BOTW co-op mod is looking to temper the wait with mind-blowing split-screen multiplayer.

Get ready to explore Hyrule like never before as an astonishing multiplayer mod is set to make it so that players can traverse Breath of the Wild’s lands in full split-screen co-op.

Zelda fans are understandably chomping at the bit for any new BOTW 2 information, but this fascinating twist could reinvent the original and take the pressure off Nintendo.

So far, the mod has enabled up to four players to work cohesively, but with everyone sharing one player’s Nintendo Switch screen. However, this new split-screen variation looks to be an absolute game-changer and will make Zelda: Breath of the Wild an even more breathtaking and engaging time to be had.

Split-screen mod coming to Breath of the Wild

With one of the all-time highest Metacritic scores of 97/100, The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild has become a legendary game, and this is thanks to its pretty much flawless execution in every department.

It’s simply stunning, has a staggering amount of puzzles and side quests, the gameplay is deep and truly immersive, and the map is a joy to behold.

So it’s no surprise that players have lapped up all of its content since the game came out in 2017, but a new multiplayer mod is about to open up the adventure’s possibilities by allowing multiple Links to bash Bokoblin’s and cook questionable meals together.

Discord user kirbymimi is at the head of the project’s development and has spear-headed the game’s progression.

The mod’s description on Gamebanana says: “It’s been a dream for years to enter the vast world of Zelda: BOTW and explore it with a friend (or 3 friends).”

For a while now, players have been able to play with up to three other friends, but the action was restricted to a single screen, and the other players had to use a teleport button to return to the action.

But on July 29, 2022, the long-awaited split-screen version of the mod arrives.

This will allow two players to freely explore Hyrule and avoid the necessity of needing to have both players in sight to ensure it works as intended.

It appears that the mod is an ongoing project, so one day we may even get four-player split-screen in true homage to the local co-op era of gaming.

In any event, the mod should help to tide the days over until Nintendo reveals more Breath of the Wild 2 details.