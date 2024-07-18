With another official Zelda handheld on its way, we look back at the myriad of Zelda handheld consoles Nintendo has released over the years.

Nintendo announced a brand-new Switch Lite during the June 2024 Nintendo Direct. The gorgeous gold ‘Hyrule Edition’ handheld is set to advertise the upcoming release of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, which features the iconic Zelda Hylian crest moniker on the backplate.



While a stunning handheld in its own right, the Hyrule Edition Switch Lite is just the tip of the iceberg. For over 38 years, Nintendo has been churning out a non-stop array of officially licensed handhelds for every type of Zelda fan imaginable.

A lot of these handhelds are no longer available and can cost too many rupees to count on auction sites. However, we’ve scoured the internet, and utilized our Zelda-fanatic knowledge, to gather every Zelda-themed handheld ever released.

1. The Legend of Zelda Game & Watch (1989)

eBay

Zelda fans could first save the day on the go with the Zelda Game & Watch (ZL-65) LCD game, released in the US in 1989. These dual-screen devices were made up of low-cost LCD screens, similar to that of calculators.

Each Game & Watch device was pre-loaded with its own game, and due to its very primitive tech (even for the late 80s), it didn’t consume a lot of power — needing only a cell battery to run for hours on end.

The Zelda Game & Watch featured a green dual-screen clam-shell design, which would later inspire that of the Nintendo DS. The Zelda handheld came decked out with a d-pad, a single ‘attack’ button, and three extra buttons that worked as a game key, continue key, and time key.



In the LCD game, Link is tasked with defeating 8 dragons. Even with the flat black graphics, the LCD game still features iconic monsters from the series, like the creepy Stalfoes.



There were actually two Zelda Game & Watch devices in total, one featuring a dual-screen design while the other would come in the style of a compact wearable watch.

The Game & Watch Zelda games would inspire yet another Game & Watch handheld, but we wouldn’t see that for another 32 years.

2. Game Boy Advance SP Zelda Limited Edition (2004)

Nintendo

The Zelda Limited Edition Game Boy Advance SP is coveted by fans of the series, and a simple glance should make it obvious why. Just like the Triforce itself, the stunning handheld shines with its all-over gold colorway, and Triforce and Hylian crest details.



Sadly this version doesn’t include the backlit screen of the AGS-101 models. Worse, it’s missing a headphone jack like the rest of the GBA SP line. However, the gorgeous handheld came bundled with The Legend of Zelda: Minish Cap, arguably one of the most underrated games in the entire series.

While not rare by any means, second-hand versions of the Zelda Limited Edition GBA SP sell between $150 to $200 on auction sites like eBay. Complete-in-box versions sell for even more, reaching above $650, which is enough to give Tingle a run for his rupees.

3. Silver & Gold Phantom Hourglass Nintendo DS Lite (2007)

Nintendo

The Nintendo DS played host to a sea of Zelda titles, including The Phantom Hourglass, Spirit Tracks, and the bizarre Freshly-Picked Tingle’s Rosy Rupeeland. (Which also received a sequel in Japan.)

With so many Zelda games to pick up on the DS, it should come as no surprise that Zelda fans were treated to not one, but two different official Legend of Zelda: The Phantom Hourglass Nintendo DS Lite-themed handhelds.

The silver Phantom Hourglass Nintendo DS featured a gorgeous chrome shell, with key art of Link holding a map from the game, alongside the game’s charming logo. This version of the handheld was bundled alongside the game, but sadly only available in the UK through retailer GAME.



US fans didn’t entirely miss out. Instead, they were treated to a gold Zelda handheld, which featured a matching gold stylus. Instead of art from the game, the Triforce is printed on the right side. While they look entirely different, both Zelda handhelds benefitted from the DS Lite’s brighter TFT LCD screen, and longer-lasting battery — perfect for playing hours of Phantom Hourglass.

4. 25th Anniversary Ocarina of Time 3DS (2011)

Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3DS felt like the perfect game to launch alongside the then-new Nintendo 3DS handheld. The brand-new 3D slider was a huge deal for its time, providing Nintendo fans with a way to see Hyrule in 3D without the use of external glasses.

If you haven’t noticed the trend already, a brand-new Zelda game marked the perfect opportunity for yet another themed device, and thus came the 25th anniversary black Ocarina of Time 3DS.

It’s one of the sleekest Zelda gaming handhelds out there, thanks to it’s piano-black finish. The 3DS came bundled with the Ocarina of Time remake which coincided with the 25th anniversary of the Legend of Zelda series.

This 3DS came in ‘Cosmo black’ and featured gorgeous gold detailing around the top of the clamshell, featuring small images of Link’s iconic ocarina, that looks fit enough for a Princess. Unsurprisingly, the Hylian crest, which regularly finds its way on these handhelds, is delicately placed on the bottom center, just above the handheld’s AR cameras.

5. A Link Between Worlds Limited Edition Nintendo 3DS XL (2013)

Nintendo

Just like virtually every Nintendo handheld ever to exist, the 3DS got multiple iterations down the line. As the name suggests, the 3DS XL was an extra-large upgrade, providing a 90% bigger screen, perfect for more prime Legend of Zelda real estate, along with improved battery support.

The release of A Link Between Worlds on the 3DS launched yet another bundle for the game, which was released alongside a gorgeous A Link Between Worlds 3DS XL. This version of the handheld came in gold and black, featuring an in-genius mirrored Triforce design on the front and backplates.

6. The Wind Waker HD Nintendo WiiU (2013)

Nintendo

The Wii U isn’t as fondly looked down upon as its Switch successor, however even it saw its own stunning Legend of Zelda edition. To coincide with the release of Wind Waker HD, the Wind Waker HD Wii U was released in 2013 and bundled with the remastered GameCube port.

Similarly to the 25th-anniversary Ocarina of Time 3DS, the Wind Waker Wii U featured an all-black design, with Zelda-themed gold detailing. Most, if not all of the Zelda theming is located around the display of the Wii U Gamepad where a detailed border, matching the iconography of Wind Waker is found, alongside the Hyrulian crest which sat beneath the controller’s NFC reader.

7. Zelda Majora’s Mask New Nintendo 3DS XL (2015)

Nintendo

As the release of the Ocarina of Time 3DS remake got it’s own themed handheld, it should come as no surprise that its sequel also got a Nintendo 3DS of its own. As the first ‘New Nintendo 3DS XL’ on the list, this version of the handheld came with a new larger form factor and improved battery,

More importantly, this stylish 3DS XL features a stunning gold and black colorway with the titular Majora’s Mask plastered on the top plate. It’s the extra details which make the Majora’s Mask New 3DS XL one of the most stylish on this list.

The Majora’s Mask print is surrounded by four of the most iconic masks from the game in each corner of the handheld top plate: the Deku mask, Zora mask, Goron mask, and of course, the Fierce Deity mask.

8. Hyrule Edition New Nintendo 3DS XL (2016)

Nintendo

Just like the Majora’s Mask New Nintendo 3DS XL, this version of the handheld benefitted from its larger form factor and improved battery. What truly shined for this version of the 3DS was its ‘Hyrule Edition’ theme.

Released in 2016, this flashy Zelda handheld was released to coincide with the launch of Hyrule Warriors Legends on the Nintendo 3DS. The handheld featured an all-over chrome gold coloring, with that classic Hylian crest we’ve all come to know and love taking up most of the top plates’ vital real estate.

The design of this New 3DS XL must have stuck with Nintendo, as it appears that they’ve decided to borrow a lot from it for the upcoming Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite.

9. Nintendo 2DS Link Edition (2017)

Nintendo

For those who didn’t like the 3D gimmick of any version of the 3DS, there was the Nintendo 2DS. This version of the handheld got rid of the clamshell and instead opted for a slanted open design, and of course, there was a version for Zelda fans.

The Ocarina of Time 3D ‘Link Edition’ 2DS (say that five times fast) came with Ocarina of Time 3DS pre-installed, and went for a green and brown colorway, with yellow buttons to replicate Link’s iconic tunic and bright anime-style hair.

10. Hylian Shield Edition New 2DS XL (2018)

Nintendo

One of the most coveted Zelda handhelds there is, the Hylian Shield Edition New 2DS XL changes things up a bit. Instead of the black and gold designs we’ve seen plenty of by now, this Nintendo 2DS replicated the classic imagery of the Hylian shield from the Zelda series.

The outside shell of the 2SD XL featured a 3D replicated version of the Hylian shield, down to its silver rivets and Triforce detailing. Better yet, it came with A Link Between Worlds pre-installed for some extra Zelda goodness.

As of writing, a complete in-box version of the Hylian Shield Edition can go for around $591 second-hand, according to Price Charting. If you’re an ardent collector, a new-in-box version of the handheld can go for a whopping $985.

What makes it even more of a collector’s item is that this version of the 2DS XL was exclusive to the US. So getting a hold of one across the pond is rarer than getting your hands on all three pieces of the Triforce.

11. Zelda Game & Watch (2021)

Dexerto

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Zelda series, Nintendo didn’t launch a fancy-themed Nintendo Switch. Instead, Nintendo paid homage to portable Zelda adventures that started it all, with the release of the Zelda Game & Watch.



The Zelda Game & Watch replicated the lower screen of the original device with its green edges and yellow-gold color scheme. However, as tech has far progressed since the late 80s, this version has some neat little extras, as well as some well-needed extra buttons.

Weirdly, Nintendo didn’t replicate either of the original LCD games for this neat little handheld. Instead, the compact handheld with its new backlit full-color LCD screen can play the original NES game, as well as Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, and The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening.

While the LCD games haven’t been ported over, the handheld does still come with its own version of the Vermin Game & Watch game, but with a little animated Link whacking moles instead. In true Game & Watch fashion, the tiny handheld also comes with two Zelda-themed animated watches, which can be displayed with the accompanying cardboard pop-out display.

At the time, it may not have been the 35th anniversary celebratory handheld Zelda fans truly wanted. However, at an MSRP of $50, and still easily available today, it’s a neat little homage and charming collector’s item. Especially for those still struggling to get a hold of the real deal.

12. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED (2023)

Dexerto

Nintendo’s triumphant Switch console was bound to get a Zelda version of its own during its still ongoing seven-year life span and what we got did not disappoint. To advertise the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo released a stunning OLED Switch and a matching Switch dock.



The Zelda-themed handheld features a shimmery gold colorway, with green and white accents that mimic that of the Zonai iconography Link discovers throughout the game. The left and right Joy-Cons feature their unique alternating designs that compliment how gorgeous the sequel looks on the upgraded 7-inch OLED display.



Even the backplate of the Switch hasn’t been forgotten about. It now has a bigger and better kickstand, and features a delicate embossed design that feels nice to the touch. Both Joy-Cons, which have white backplates of their own, also have tiny minute gold markings.



What truly sets the ToTK Switch OLED apart from the rest of the handhelds in this list, is the matching Switch dock. The dock has the most dazzling version of the Hylian crest ever put on a Zelda handheld, and either side of the white and gold dock closely mimics the designs on the corresponding Joy-Cons.

13. Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition (2024)

Nintendo

Even 38 years later, Nintendo is still releasing Zelda handhelds. With the Switch successor on the horizon, it’s more than likely the beloved tech giant has even more gorgeously themed handhelds up its sleeve.



As of typing, the Hyrule Edition Switch Lite is the latest of the Zelda handhelds, due to release on September 26 alongside the upcoming Echoes of Wisdom on the Nintendo Switch. Just like a lot of the Zelda handhelds before it, the Hyrule Edition Switch Lite comes with a gorgeous gold shell, with a black joystick and button set.

The Zelda theming for this Switch Lite is pretty subtle, not too dissimilar to the Zelda Limited Edition GBA SP. A tiny Triforce is found on the right Joy-Con, just below the right tick. The rest of the Zelda theming is reserved for the backplate, where a large Hylian crest is displayed with a hexagonal print inside.

With the Switch 2 closer than ever, this is likely the last of the Zelda-themed Switch, but as we suspect, definitely not the last of these stunning Legend of Zelda gaming handhelds.

Come next year, there’s bound to be more gold handhelds with Hylian crests in-bound, and plenty more Zelda games to play on them.

Honorable mention: The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask 3DS Cover Plate Set

Going over every single piece of related Zelda hardware would take a lifetime, as there have been a lot of officially licensed Zelda-themed tech and accessories released over its 38-year lifespan. From Skyward Sword HD Switch Joy-Cons to official Nintendo Classics Mini Zelda keychain. However, I’d be remiss if I didn’t include The Legend of Zelda 3DS Cover Plates somewhere in this list.

Dexerto

If you didn’t fancy buying a whole new 3DS handheld to show off your love for the Zelda series, Nintendo released cover plates instead. These sets contained replacement places for the front and back plates of the 3DS, letting you change up the design whenever you wanted.

While plenty of third-party companies released unofficial Zelda 3DS cover plates of their own, Nintendo released a few official ones, like the Black Triforce Cover Plates and the Majora’s Mask Cover Plate sets.

These provided low-cost ways of changing up your handheld, however, over time, they’ve been gradually getting more expensive on auction sites.

Could there be a limited edition Legend of Zelda Switch 2?

Officially we’ve had no word on what the Nintendo Switch successor will look like, never mind if we’ll see a Legend of Zelda version. However, with the magnitude of Zelda handhelds Nintendo has released over the years, this trend will likely continue with the Switch 2.



While we can only speculate for now, it may be a few years after the Switch 2’s launch before we see any themed versions of the upcoming handheld. It took Nintendo six years before launching the Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch. Hopefully, no matter when it happens, it’ll be just as stunning, and collector-worthy, as the rest of them.