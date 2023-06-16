Super Mario Bros producer shuts down rumors that a Zelda movie is in the works

The CEO of Illumination has shut down the idea that the studio is working on an animated adaptation of the beloved Nintendo IP The Legend of Zelda, quelling the online rumors that one was in development following the success of the Super Mario Bros film.

The new Super Mario Bros movie has proven to be unstoppable at the box office, with the film smashing all-time records within its first week in cinemas. The movie has even broken another record recently, becoming the highest-grossing film based on a video game of all time, both live-action and animated.

The film has officially grossed over 1.2 billion at the global box office, beating out the recent Dungeons and Dragons film on its way to becoming the highest-grossing game adaption of all time.

In light of this, Nintendo fans have begun wondering if the gaming juggernaut has plans to adapt their other beloved franchises. In particular, rumors have been circulating around the internet that there are plans to adapt The Legend of Zelda series into an animated movie.

Nintendo The Legend of Zelda is one of the biggest franchises in Nintendo

However, these rumors are seemingly exactly that, with a producer from the Super Mario Bros movie shutting down the idea that there is a Zelda movie currently in the works.

In an interview with The Wrap, Chris Meledandri, CEO of Illumination and producer of the Super Mario Bros movie, seemingly confirmed the studio is not working on a Zelda animated film at this present time.

Illumination CEO shuts down rumors of a Legend of Zelda animated movie

“I mean, I can understand how people would surmise all sorts of things because obviously, we’ve had a great experience working together. My relationship with Nintendo now includes being on their board of directors… But in terms of the specifics, that was just something that I’ve been hearing lots of rumors. This is just about what’s next between Nintendo and Illumination.”

However, that’s not to say that a Legend of Zelda TV series or movie won’t be developed at some point in the future. Given the success of the most recent game, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, an adaptation is likely to be on the minds of Nintendo.

For all the latest Zelda news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.