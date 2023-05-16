God of War creator calls Tears of the Kingdom ‘bland’ and ‘old-looking’

God of War creator David Jaffe has slammed The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for its ‘old-looking’ graphics.

The Breath of the Wild sequel has earned excellent reviews from both fans and critics. The most impressive aspects of the game range from its incredible storyline and offering endless creative options to players. For example, creating weapons with Link’s Fuse ability.

Despite reception mostly being positive, Jaffe – the game director of the original God of War – isn’t entirely impressed. He specifically mentioned the ‘bland’ graphics despite the title being on the Nintendo Switch.

God of War creators criticizes Tears of the Kingdom’s graphics

Jaffe took to Twitter to express his controversial opinion about Tears of the Kingdom. The God of War creator said the Zelda title wasn’t ‘bad,’ but the visuals weren’t all that amazing. “But this game is pretty bland and old-looking IMO and given how important visuals seem to be to others, it seemed worth discussing,” Jaffe wrote.

In response, some Zelda fans clapped back at Jaffe’s sentiment. One player pointed out how 29 million people bought Breath of the Wild versus 23 million purchasing God of War.

Twitter user reda_world claimed that “90% of gamers” prefer playing Zelda over any God of War, Sony, or Xbox production. On the other hand, some people said they would pick God of War between the two games.

Despite the general divide, many Nintendo Switch owners agree that the device has outdated hardware. However, they may not receive a follow-up console anytime soon.

On May 9, Nintendo’s president Shuntaro Furukawa announced no plans to reveal any new hardware during the current fiscal year. Therefore, gamers shouldn’t expect a potential Switch 2 until at least April 2024. Until then, they must settle with the system having a hard time handling games like Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.