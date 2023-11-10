YamatoCannon reportedly makes long-awaited coaching return with KCorp in LEC

YamatoCannon’s stellar track record with multiple teams, captivating stage presence both with teams and as a broadcast talent, and well-known hype speeches have made him a beloved coach. And now, he’s set to make a return to coaching with KCorp’s LEC team according to a report from Sheep Esports.

As League of Legends‘ life cycle has gone on, some coaches have cemented themselves as mainstays in the League of Legends environment just as much as players have.

From coaches like Kkoma who have been a part of multiple Worlds-winning rosters to coaches like BLG’s Tabe and (likely formerly) MAD Lions’ Mac showing unrivaled passion for their players and advocating for them in broadcast interviews, there are some big names in coaching that have really made an impression.

However, few coaches have had the reach YamatoCannon has. Though he’s been able to have a successful career in and around League of Legends during his coaching hiatus, a report from Sheep Esports claims he’ll be landing on KCorp’s LEC roster and returning to the LEC.

YamatoCannon set to make LEC coaching return with KCorp

Riot Games

As a coach, YamatoCannon’s been around the block. He’s been coaching on and off for almost a decade at this point, with his career bringing him to various teams in Europe as well as SANDBOX Gaming (now Liiv Sandbox) to coach an LCK team.

He’s managed to break out of being just a coach in a way few others in his position have, with him being a regular guest on IWillDominate and other streamers’ broadcasts as well as the main LEC broadcast itself, giving him some real star power beyond just his coaching capabilities.

Now, it seems that KCorp is trying to capitalize on some of that star power along with his proven prowess as a coach for their LEC debut.

KCorp is one of the biggest organizations in esports for a reason. Their loyal audience in France could, at times, net viewership in the LFL that rivaled or even surpassed the LEC.

Signing someone like YamatoCannon shows that they’re not only focused on putting together a solid staff, but also a team that has a big enough personality to stand out from the crowd.