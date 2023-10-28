LEC coach Mac teases KCorp move amid likely MAD Lions exit

Mac has been a massive part of MAD Lions identity through their strongest years, going to bat for his team in interviews and becoming a fan-favorite in a way few coaches have. However, it appears likely that he’s moving on, and he plans to paint the walls blue.

Though they’ve had a rough go of things in 2023, MAD Lions have grown to be one of the strongest LEC organizations in the past few years, and that’s thanks in no small part to Mac’s coaching.

While they haven’t quite been able to replicate 2021’s domestic dominance, the team has consistently been one of Europe’s top teams even if their international performances have left something to be desired.

However, with Worlds 2023 ending the way it did, something was bound to change on MAD Lions, especially considering every player on the team is exploring off-season options. What’s more, it appears that the team is entirely cleaning house with their coaching staff, Mac included. He’s teased a move to KCorp amid what appears to be a very unceremonious end to his great success with the org.

Mac likely to part ways with MAD Lions following Worlds 2023

With MAD being one of the first teams to get knocked out in the Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage, the backlash from fans in Europe was swift. Losing to an NA team didn’t exactly have the org in LEC fans’ good graces, though it’s now apparent that NRG wasn’t the easy opponent many made them out to be.

Pad, MAD’s head of player development, as well as Zeph, their assistance coach, have both formally announced that they’re going to be looking for a new destination in 2024.

And, while Mac has yet to announce anything, it’s likely that he’ll be moving on as well. He’s hinted at the move a bit on Twitter, with former G2 coach GrabbZ lamenting the way it ended for Mac but urging fans to give the veteran coach their “respect and appreciation”.

However, Mac hasn’t been completely silent as MAD Lions’ current roster gets cleaned out. He’s already teased his next destination.

For anyone who knows about the blue wall, the team in which he’s referring to is pretty clear.

KCorp is entering the LEC in 2024, and Mac is teasing that he’ll be working with the team once they join. Though it’s expected that much of KCorp’s team will remain the same upon entering the LEC, there’s certainly room for a coach to join.

Again, bear in mind neither Mac nor MAD Lions have formally announced his exit, but, with the number of tweets hinting at his next destination, the rest of the team’s coaching staff getting cleaned out, and a report from blix.gg claiming that a new head coach has reached a verbal agreement with the org, it’s very likely that he’ll be moving on.

