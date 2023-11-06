Fans can play Riot’s League of Legends fighter Project L at Worlds 2023 Fan Fest

Project L will be available to play as a demo for League of Legends esports fans at the 2023 Worlds Fan Fest in Seoul.

League of Legends esports fans will be able to get their hands on the League of Legends-based fighting game, Project L, ahead of the World Championship Grand Final match. Riot Games is holding a Fan Fest in South Korea where fans can interact with PR activations and get exclusive merch.

At the Fan Fest, which is taking place from November 16-19, League esports fans will also be able to play Project L. The current demo build includes four playable characters at the moment: Ahri, Ekko, Darius and Yasu.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Riot fighting game has been in development for a while and the demo has only recently been able to hit fans’ hands. The developer had a booth with a demo of the game at EVO 2023.

League esports fans can get a taste of Project L

Fans have been getting more and more info about Project L as 2023 has gone on as the development team behind the game has started teasing the project across social media and through influencers. They even invited professional fighting game players to test out the title and share their thoughts about the game.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Riot Games Project L had a character reveal and playable Demo at EVO 2023

Project L got rave reviews from the pros, who cited its mechanics and nostalgic feel as two major pros. Super Smash Melee pro William ‘Leffen’ Hjelte compared the game to Marvel vs. Capcom 3 and said he would open up his competitive calendar when it releases.

Article continues after ad

Little has been revealed about the game release date or schedule. Outside of gameplay, the only info that has been leaked about the title is its console port.

Project L would be the fifth title to come out of Riot Games and the fourth to feature characters from League of Legends. Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra and Wild Rift all feature champions from the Riot IP, while the developer’s FPS game, Valorant, only has original characters.