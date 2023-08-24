LoL devs assure popular Arena Mode isn’t being ‘abandoned’ despite imminent removal

League of Legends’s devs have teased future plans for the fan favorite Arena Mode after its eventual removal, possibly marking its return with an upcoming update.

When LoL released its Arena game mode, it was arguably the most successful launch of a new playlist the 14-year-old MOBA has ever experienced. The 2v2v2v2 mode debuted earlier this year as a fun alternative for players, boiling it down to champions fighting each other head-on.

Unfortunately for Arena fans, the devs confirmed that the game mode was only available for a limited-time for the Summer, announcing it will be closing on August 28.

However, the devs have now teased players on the future of Arena, hinting at its return with a future update.

In a Reddit thread on the League of Legends board, a Rioter gave players a small teaser to Arena’s future, promising that it won’t be abandoned like other past game modes.

“We definitely haven’t seen the last of Arena; the team is discussing the future plans for the mode and none of the options on the table involve abandoning it.”

The Rioter continues, “Brightmoon and Meddler will have a dev update soon that includes what the next steps are for the mode.” As for when the dev update revealing the future of Arena mode will come out, no one knows just yet.

LoL devs have said in the past they do not plan on abandoning the game mode, rather saying that it may come back with some significant upgrades. However, back then, the Rioter said it was not a guarantee it was coming back.

There is no telling what the future of Arena will be, whether Riot decides it will be a seasonal limited-time game mode, like URF, or if it will become a permanent game mode.