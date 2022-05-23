Ultimate Malzahar guide: Best League of Legends builds, runes, tips & tricks

Malzahar is League of Legends‘ resident mid-lane control mage, and one of the oldest champions in the popular MOBA. Whether you’re a veteran or picking him up for the first time, we have the ultimate guide here to mastering the Prophet of the Void.

Released way back in 2010, Malzahar’s identity has changed quite a bit throughout his time on Summoner’s Rift.

Malzahar was considered a strong jungler until a rework in Season 6 switched him to being an AP mid-lane mage, where he’s been ever since.

If you’re a long-time Malzahar player or brand new to the champion, we have a guide so you can learn everything you need to know about Malzahar in League of Legends, including the best builds and runes.

Advertisement

Contents

Who is Malzahar?

Malzahar is a seer hailing from Shurima. Blessed with the gift of foresight, but unable to envision his own destiny, he left his birthplace and followed his feverish visions to Icathia.

This is where he opened up his mind, and the Void answered. Now, armed with powers from the Void, he spreads his visions across Runeterra to accelerate the world to an end.

On Summoner’s Rift, Malzahar is a mid-lane control mage with insane amounts of damage over time and crowd control abilities.

Malzahar abilities & gameplay

Malzahar’s kit is jam packed with high damage spells, which makes up for his complete lack of mobility.

Advertisement

His identity as a champion revolves around pushing minions waves at incredible speeds and locking down enemy carries with his ultimate, Nether Grasp.

Malz’s E, Malefic Visions, is a damage over time spell that, upon killing a unit, spreads to the nearest enemy in range. Combined with his Q, Call of the Void, he can quickly push minions waves both big and small and can help your team gain lane priority in an instant.

Malzahar shines in games where the early game is quiet and he can farm as much as possible— he doesn’t start dealing serious amounts of damage until his first and second item is acquired.

Advertisement

Although he lacks mobility, he can be difficult to kill with his passive spellsheild which blocks enemy damage and crown control, as well as when he acquires Zhonya’s Hourglass.

Passive: Void Shift — When he hasn’t recently taken damage or been crowd controlled, Malzahar gains massive damage reduction and crowd control immunity, lingering for a short period after taking damage.

— When he hasn’t recently taken damage or been crowd controlled, Malzahar gains massive damage reduction and crowd control immunity, lingering for a short period after taking damage. Q: Call of the Void — Malzahar opens up two portals to the Void. After a short delay, they fire projectiles that deal Magic Damage and silence enemy champions.

— Malzahar opens up two portals to the Void. After a short delay, they fire projectiles that deal Magic Damage and silence enemy champions. W: Void Swarm — Malzahar summons Voidlings to attack nearby enemies.

— Malzahar summons Voidlings to attack nearby enemies. E: Malefic Visions — Malzahar infects his target’s mind with cruel visions of their demise, dealing damage over time. Using Malzahar’s other spells on the target will refresh the visions. If the target dies while afflicted by the visions, they pass on to a nearby enemy unit and Malzahar gains Mana. Malzahar’s Voidlings are attracted to affected units.

— Malzahar infects his target’s mind with cruel visions of their demise, dealing damage over time. Using Malzahar’s other spells on the target will refresh the visions. If the target dies while afflicted by the visions, they pass on to a nearby enemy unit and Malzahar gains Mana. Malzahar’s Voidlings are attracted to affected units. R: Nether Grasp — Malzahar channels the essence of the Void to suppress an enemy champion over a zone of damaging negative energy.

Best build for Malzahar

Malzahar relies on damage over time to be effective on Summoner’s Rift, lmeaning there’s only one real choice when it comes to Mythic Items: Liandry’s Anguish.

This helps him burn down opponents with extra DOT (damage over time) damage. Luden’s Tempest can occasionally be a good choice, but Lindary’s is the item you really want.

After that, look to pick up Demonic Embrace as well as Rylai’s Crystal Scepter, as each synergizes well with DOT damage and give Malzahar access to a high health pool.

Advertisement

Top meta Malzahar items in Season 12

Mythic : Lindary’s Anguish

: Lindary’s Anguish Boots : Sorcerer’s Shoes / Ionian Boots of Lucidity

: Sorcerer’s Shoes / Ionian Boots of Lucidity Starting Item : Doran’s Ring / Mana Crystal

: Doran’s Ring / Mana Crystal Demon Embrace

Rylai’s Crystal Scepter

Zhonya’s Hourglass

Rabadon’s Deathcap

Morellonomicon

Mejai’s Soulstealer (if Dark Seal is stacked)

Best runes for Malzahar

Malzahar’s runes look to help him deal as much damage as possible, as well as alleviate mana problems and increase his utility.

To do this, look to take Arcane Comet as it’s Malzahar’s best damage rune option. While Summon Aery works, it doesn’t deal as much damage as Comet and has a higher AP scaling ratio.

Another option for Malzahar is Unsealed Spellbook, which gives access to a rotating host of summoner spells although not as potent as the Comet primary keystone.

After Arcane Comet, look for the Inspiration tree for your secondary runes and go Future’s Market and Magical Footwear. The Future’s Market rune allows for Malzahar to start with Mana Crystal in order to get Lost Chapter as soon as possible.

Advertisement

Top meta Malzahar runes in Season 12

Arcane Comet

Manaflow Band

Transcendence

Gathering Storm

Magical Footwear

Future’s Market

Malzahar skins in League of Legends

Malzahar is a solid champion to learn how to play mid-lane with, as he has a basic kit of abilities that have a ton of damage and crowd control available.

In the hands of a veteran player, Malzahar is a difficult champion to go up against, and now you have all the tools needed to master the Prophet of the Void.

Looking to master all of Runeterra’s finest? Be sure to check out our other League of Legends guides:

How to get Orange Essence | How to get Prestige Points | How to get Prime Gaming loot | Ahri guide | Akali guide | Amumu guide | Blitzcrank guide | Camile guide | Evelynn guide | Hecarim guide | Irelia guide | Karma guide | Kayn guide | Kindred guide | Lulu guide | Nami guide | Sona guide | Tahm Kench guide | Thresh guide | Warwick guide | Varus guide | Vex guide | Yuumi guide