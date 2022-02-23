Tyler1 shocked by custom gift from Riot after reaching Challenger in every role

Twitch star Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp was shocked after he received custom medals from Riot Games to honor the streamer’s achievement of reaching Challenger in every League of Legends role.

The support role was Tyler’s last challenge in his quest to hit the highest rank League of Legends on all five roles. On February 19, Tyler1 finally hit Challenger rank as a support to complete the challenge.

Riot Games commemorated Tyler’s accomplishment by sending him a special custom-made gift which he then revealed on stream.

Tyler shocked by LoL Challenger medals

T1 revealed five Challenger medallions on February 22, one for each role, all engraved with the date he reached the top rank.

The box also came with a light-up case to keep the medallions in, as well as a note of congratulations from Riot themselves.

“You know what, I kind of like it” Tyler said. “It’s special, it’s unique, you know what I’ll say it, thank you Riot.

“You better clip this and save it, because I will not say it again, ever in my life: I appreciate it, thank you guys”

Tyler was shocked when he realized he could wear the medallions as a necklace and instantly wore them all at once.

The streamer expressed genuine gratitude for the company honoring his achievement.

The 26-year-old League streamer has yet to reveal what his next challenge will be but he did say it was going to take him “worldwide.”