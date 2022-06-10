TSM send Shenyi to Academy, promote Mia to LCS team scrims

TSM announced on June 10 that Chinese support Wei ‘Shenyi’ Zi-Jie will play in League of Legends Championship Series Academy for the day’s games while Academy support, South Korean player Choi ‘Mia’ Sang-in, will join the main LCS team for scrims.

The announcement from TSM specified this is not a final decision, and that they are bringing up Mia based on his previous performances in Academy, scrims and Champions Que.

“This is a day-by-day, iterative process and our final decision regarding the LCS roster is not final,” TSM said.

The LCS is set to start in a week’s time, on June 17, while LCS Academy has already begun with TSM winning against Cloud9 Academy on June 8 with Mia playing on the team.

LCS Academy roster update pic.twitter.com/wVNvGs5H1X — TSM FTX (@TSM) June 10, 2022

This is another shake up in a TSM team that has gone through off-season controversy with its former Head of Player Development and CEO. The North American organization brought over Chinese players Zhu ‘Keaiduo’ Xiong and Shenyi in late 2021 for the 2022 season along with head coach Wong ‘Chawy’ Xing Lei.

Keaiduo left the team on May 2 after a summer split in which he was moved between Academy and the main TSM LCS squad twice. Shenyi has also moved between LCS and Academy during the summer split so this will not be his first appearance in the second-tier league.

On May 4 TSM announced the signing of Taiwanese mid lane star Huang ‘Maple’ Yi-Tang to replace Keaideo.

Mia joined TSM from Latin America side Estral Esports on May 3. The South Korean player competed in Japan and Korea, most notably as a sub on KT Rolster, before making the jump to Latin America and eventually TSM.

Shenyi will play for TSM Academy against FlyQuest Academy on June 10 in his first match of the summer split. Fans will find out in the coming week if Mia will debut on the main LCS roster or replace Shenyi on the Academy team.