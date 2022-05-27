TSM reveals results of CEO investigation with Dinh to undergo “executive training”

TSM CEO and founder Andy “Reginald” Dinh has released the results of an independent investigation into his conduct towards his staff, after allegations of bullying came to light.

Dinh allegedly instilled a “culture of fear” at TSM and the various companies he heads, including Blitz and ICON, according to a report by The Washington Post and the 30-year-old is also being investigated by Riot Games for bullying accusations – via Wired.

In a statement Dinh released, along with a link to the investigations finings by the legal firm Gutierrez Marca LLP, he said the instigator found “no evidence of any unlawful behavior on the part of the company, its executives or me personally.”

The report echoed Dinh’s statement in its “Investigation” section.

“The investigation revealed that there was no unlawful conduct by Mr. Dinh. None of the witnesses interviewed had witnessed or were aware of conduct or derogatory comments aimed at and/or based on any protected characteristic, i.e. gender, race, religion, sexual orientation,” the document said.

In a section titled “Remedial Efforts” the firm recommended that the TSM CEO immediately start mandatory executive coaching along with volunteer coaching for other executives. It also states the company is to set up an “anonymous reporting hotline” for employees for future complaints against Swift, TSM’s parent company, executives without fear of losing their jobs.

TSM investigation findings

According to the investigation findings, Dinh has talked to employees in an “aggressive and harsh tone” and that he has called workers names like “trash.”

The report specified that six employees, two of which still work at the company, said that the former League of Legends pro player’s conduct was of a “bully” and that he created a “culture of fear.”

“There was one report of an employee crying as a result of Mr. Dinh’s conduct,” the document said.

But, the report also said that 25 current employees interviewed did not find that they were working in a toxic workplace.

In Dinh’s own statement, he said that his management style is “direct, open and honest” and that as the company has ballooned to its current size his communication style is “not effective at times.”

He explained the alleged name calling similarly, saying that when he started TSM with just a few employees that they would often give each other nicknames like “bot.”

“I will be more mindful of others and being inclusive while still maintaining a fun culture,” he said in his statement.

This investigation started in November of 2021 when an employee made complaints about the TSM CEO’s behavior according to the report. While the investigation was spinning up around that time, former TSM League of Legends player Yilang ‘Doublelift’ Peng publicly accused Dinh of abuse and harassment.

Riot Games currently has its own investigation into Dinh by the independent legal firm O’Melveny & Myers LLP. Those finding have yet to be released.

This is just the findings of one of TSM’s recent investigations into itself as the organization confirmed recently that a former coach’s inappropriate behavior around his player’s salaries.