TSM reportedly pick up Korean jungler Bugi for LCS 2023

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at carver.fisher@dexerto.com

Following rumors that a few different big name junglers were possible import prospects for TSM, reports indicate that they’ve settled on Bugi, a Korean jungler that has played in multiple regions since 2017.

Following TSM’s less-than-stellar 2022 performance and the recent controversy surrounding their since-suspended partnership with FTX, it was anyone’s guess as to the direction they’d take for rebuilding their LCS roster for 2023.

With FTX being a title sponsor for TSM, the split put the long-standing LCS organization in doubt as to whether or not they’d be able to field a roster that could truly compete for a domestic title.

According to reports that run counter to early rumors that Hung ‘Karsa’ Hao-Hsuan was going to get signed by the org, they ended up going with Lee ‘Bugi’ Seong-yeop, a jungler hailing from South Korea that has played in three different minor regions through his career.

TSM reportedly pick up Bugi for their 2023 LCS roster

Bugi may not have played in a major region as of yet, but it’d be an insult to call him a rookie player.

His career started in Japan, followed by playing in the LMS (now PCS) for two different organizations, the most notable of which was Flash Wolves. Then he went back to Japan to play for V3 Esports before playing in LATAM on Furious Gaming, followed by a move to Estral Esports in 2022.

5 years, 7 teams, 3 regions. Bugi’s globe-trotting track record makes him hard to pin down, and makes it difficult to predict just how well he’ll do. But Estral Esports allowed him to explore his options for 2023, and the expiration of his contract lines up perfectly with a report from Blix.gg’s Alejandro Gomis that he’ll be playing for TSM.

Bugi himself has confirmed that he’s signed a contract, and tweeted an American flag alongside the announcement. While TSM haven’t confirmed the signing just yet, it’s very likely that he’ll be the jungler they end up fielding for 2023.

Estral Esports just barely missed qualifying for Worlds 2022. They were beaten out by Isurus in an incredibly close BO5, a loss that kept Bugi from attending his first ever World Championship. Maybe that could change with TSM?