Trymbi out as LEC starter as League’s turbulent off-season continues

Adrian ‘Trymbi’ Trybus announced on social media that he will not be a starting support in the LEC as the League of Legends turbulent support off-season continues.

Trymbi announced on November 14 that he will not be a starting support for the 2024 LEC Winter Season. The former KOI support joined Fnatic ahead of the Summer Season and helped the team qualify for the 2023 League of Legends World Championship.

The Spanish support player joined the LEC in 2021 with Rogue and helped the team to two Worlds appearances. However, his 2023 season with KOI got off to a bad start as the team placed sixth in the Spring Group stage. KOI replaced him with former Fnatic support Henk ‘Advienne’ Reijenga for the Summer Season.

In his statement posted to social media, Trymbi said that he was surprised by how the off-season went for him following his run with Fnatic. The LEC team bowed out of the World Championship during the Swiss Stage.

“We got permission to talk to teams when most teams were already decided. Hence, I was told I was a high priority and Fnatic was happy to continue with me. After going there for Summer, making it to finals, and qualifying for Worlds, it did make sense to me,” he said.

Trymbi out of a starting spot in LEC as League off-season continues

Fnatic reportedly already has his replacement lined up for the 2024 season, former Kwangdong Freecs player Yoon ‘Jun’ Se-jun. The off-season has been a turbulent one for the LEC, specifically around the support role.

According to Sheep Esports, five LEC teams are in the market for support players and there are nine high-profile options from LEC starters like Trymbi and Zdravets ‘Hylissang’ Iliev Galabovm and European Regional League standouts like Kamil ‘kamilius’ Košťál that they are all considering.

It seems like teams have started to make up their minds in terms of the position, as it has been reported that Hylissang is set to join Team Vitality, among other reported roster shakeups in the league.

Trymbi followed up his initial post by saying that there is no one to blame for the fact that he isn’t going to have a starting spot for the 2025 Winter Season, it’s just the reality when there are only 10 spots in the league.

