TikToker Alyson Tabbitha sends League fans wild with viral Arcane Jinx cosplay

TikTok star Alyson Tabbitha sent League of Legends fans wild after revealing a stunning Arcane Jinx cosplay that she crafted herself, including the costume, make-up, wig, and more.

Alyson Tabbitha has developed a strong following in the cosplay scene throughout the years. In addition to having almost 1.5 million followers on Instagram, she’s become a smash-hit on TikTok with 400,000 followers too.

If you look at some of the amazing cosplays she’s dished up over the years, it’s easy to see why. She’s incredibly versatile, having done everything from DC Comics and Marvel characters to Star Wars characters and more. They’re all top-notch, too.

To add to her already impressive list, she decided to cosplay Jinx from League of Legends after professing her love for Arcane — the immensely popular and critically acclaimed animated series based on the game.

Alyson said it’s still a work in progress. However, she revealed what she’s done so far, and it’s already gone viral. The blue braided hair, the make-up, and the outfit are all on point, and the best part is, she did it all herself!

“The wig, makeup, costume, and video were all made and worn by me!” she said. “I’m overwhelmed with excitement to finish the rest of it now! I’m so tempted to do more Arcane characters. I love the show so much.”

Netflix has already confirmed that development for Arcane Season 2 is underway, but it won’t be ready anytime soon.

In the meantime, fans have relied on cosplayers like Alyson to keep the hype train rolling on, and she delivered in spades.