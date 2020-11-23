 The Ugly Truth: T1 Fans' LGBT Toxicity | Richard Lewis Reacts to LS Harassment - Dexerto
The Ugly Truth: T1 Fans’ LGBT Toxicity | Richard Lewis Reacts to LS Harassment

Published: 23/Nov/2020 11:42

by Lauren Bergin
When a leaked screenshot from legendary T1 support Effort showed that Nick ‘LS’ De Cesare was going to be the next coach for T1, the West rejoiced. LS is a shining example of an analyst and generally an accomplished figure within the competitive LoL scene.
Not only this, he struck as the perfect coach for T1. As Richard Lewis states, LS moved to South Korea, speaks the language and has embraced the culture. T1 fans, however, have not embraced him.
It’s important to note that T1 fans are some of, in Lewis’ words, the “most vicious” in the esports sector, and LS has always received comments about being ‘racially inferior.’ This time though, T1 fans have taken their toxicity to new heights.
As Lewis points out, LS is an openly gay man; something that South Korea has been slow to accept. This, coupled with LS being a non-native is what Lewis considers the main reason for T1 fans’ backlash, and it’s largely been ignored. With Riot Games too afraid to challenge T1 in case Korean and Chinese sponsors drop them, this situation feeds into a larger issue. T1’s apology solidifies this, as LS is never mentioned. Instead, the apology was to the very fans causing the problem.
In Lewis’ words: “as long as the games keep on going and the money keeps on coming in, certain fanbases are always going to be allowed to get away with the worst kinds of behaviour” — a haunting conclusion to a sombre discussion.
Valorant First Strike Europe Qualifier #2 Final Results: Team Heretics and Prodigy qualify

Published: 23/Nov/2020 9:50

by Lauren Bergin
Riot Games

With half of the teams moving on to Valorant’s First Strike: Europe’s Global Finals already decided, Qualifier #2 will be a do-or-die for the rest of the teams. Here’s everything you need to know.

The first qualifiers for the European rendition of the First Strike tournament certainly stirred up a storm. With G2 Esports, FunPlusPhoenix, Team Liquid and SUMN FC all advancing into the main event. But for those still looking to qualify, there was a second chance.

With a shared prize pool of $100, 000 (€85, 000) on the line at the Global Finals, it’s safe to say that a lot of teams are gave it their all.

Plus, the title of First Strike: Europe champion certainly has a nice ring to it. So, here’s all of the important news Valorant First Strike Europe Qualifier #2.

nolpenki, Prodigy, Purple Cobras and Team Heretics qualify

These may have just been the qualifiers, but they certainly were one of the most action packed Valorant events we’ve seen since First Strike kicked off.

Nolpenki’s insane upset against Enterprise Gaming was one of the qualifier’s wildest moments. Enterprise gaming started the best-of-3 off with a dominant showing on Haven, only to be reverse swept in a strong showing from a team of previously unknown players. Safe to say it was a wild ride.

Nolpenki, Prodigy, Purple Cobras and Team Heretics will go on to face G2 Esports, FunPlusPhoenix Team Liquid and SUMN FC in the global final: an event that promises to be a showstopper. In addition to this though, they’ve made it to the main First Strike event to represent Europe.

Each team on this lineup has shown so much promise, so it’ll be exciting to see how Europe performs in the main event.

Valorant First Strike Europe Qualifier #2: Schedule

In the meantime, these were all the important dates of the tournament:

  • Qualifier C: November 16 – November 17 – event begins 8AM PST/ 11AM EST/ 4PM GMT/ 5PM CET
  • Qualifier D: November 18 – November 19 – event begins 8AM PST/ 11AM EST/ 4PM GMT/ 5PM CET
  • Play-ins: November 20
  • Play-offs: November 21 – November 22

Valorant First Strike Europe Qualifier #2: Results

Friday, November 20

Round Match PST EST GMT CET
Play-Ins (Top 32) Guild Esports 13 – 5 Warthox Esport 8AM 11AM 4PM 5PM
Mik0nsDisciple 9 – 13 nolpenki 8AM 11AM 4PM 5PM
Entropiq 4 – 13 Enterprise Esports 8AM 11AM 4PM 5PM
eXiLe eSports 13 – 6 iPon Team Horizon Reapers 8AM 11AM 4PM 5PM
Prodigy 13 – 11 FeaFeaFea 8AM 11AM 4PM 5PM
B7 Warriors 13 – 7 Rix.GG 8AM 11AM 4PM 5PM
BIG 9 – 13 L’institut 8AM 11AM 4PM 5PM
HSDIRR 13 – 6 UCAM Esports 8AM 11AM 4PM 5PM
Ninjas in Pyjamas 13 – 6 GGmate 8AM 11AM 4PM 5PM
Granit Gaming 12 – 14 Purple Cobras 8AM 11AM 4PM 5PM
Wygers 9 – 13 Wave Esports 8AM 11AM 4PM 5PM
need more dm 13 – 3 ROG esport 8AM 11AM 4PM 5PM
Team Heretics 13 – 8 -sheesh- 8AM 11AM 4PM 5PM
VASTA Gaming 13 – 9 Opportunists 8AM 11AM 4PM 5PM
Inside Games 7 – 13 Team Finest 8AM 11AM 4PM 5PM
Giants Gaming 8 – 13 Cream Real Betis 8AM 11AM 4PM 5PM

 

Round Match PST EST GMT CET
Play-Ins (Top 16) Guild Esports 11 – 13 nolpenki 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
Enterprise Esports 13 – 5 eXiLe eSports 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
Prodigy 14 – 12 B7 Warriors 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
L’institut 13 – 7 HSDIRR 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
Ninjas in Pyjamas 8 – 13 Purple Cobras 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
Wave Esports 9 – 13 need more DM 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
Team Heretics 13 – 5 VASTA Gaming 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
Team Finest 13 – 9 Cream Real Betis 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM


Saturday, November 21 – Sunday, November 22

Round Date Match PST EST GMT CET
Play-ins (Top 8) November 21 nolpenki 2 – 1 Enterprise Esports 8AM 11AM 4PM 5PM
November 21 Prodigy 2-1 L’institut 11AM 2PM 7PM 8PM
November 22 Purple Cobras 2 – 1 need more DM 8AM 11AM 4PM 5PM
November 22 Team Heretics 2 –  0 Team Finest 11AM 2PM 7PM 8PM

Valorant First Strike Europe Open Qualifier #2: Final Placements

The final four teams moving on to compete in the First Strike: Europe Global Finals are:

  • nolpenki
  • Prodigy
  • Purple Cobras
  • Team Heretics