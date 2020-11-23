The Ugly Truth: T1 Fans' LGBT Toxicity | Richard Lewis Reacts to LS Harassment - Dexerto

The Ugly Truth: T1 Fans’ LGBT Toxicity | Richard Lewis Reacts to LS Harassment
With half of the teams moving on to Valorant’s First Strike: Europe’s Global Finals already decided, Qualifier #2 will be a do-or-die for the rest of the teams. Here’s everything you need to know.
The first qualifiers for the European rendition of the First Strike tournament certainly stirred up a storm. With G2 Esports, FunPlusPhoenix, Team Liquid and SUMN FC all advancing into the main event. But for those still looking to qualify, there was a second chance.
With a shared prize pool of $100, 000 (€85, 000) on the line at the Global Finals, it’s safe to say that a lot of teams are gave it their all.
Plus, the title of First Strike: Europe champion certainly has a nice ring to it. So, here’s all of the important news Valorant First Strike Europe Qualifier #2.
nolpenki, Prodigy, Purple Cobras and Team Heretics qualify
These may have just been the qualifiers, but they certainly were one of the most action packed Valorant events we’ve seen since First Strike kicked off.
Nolpenki’s insane upset against Enterprise Gaming was one of the qualifier’s wildest moments. Enterprise gaming started the best-of-3 off with a dominant showing on Haven, only to be reverse swept in a strong showing from a team of previously unknown players. Safe to say it was a wild ride.
[First Strike | #VALORANT]@nolpenki take Ascent 13-5 to level the series at 1-1 vs @enterprise_esp 👏
Can ENTERPRISE pull off the upset?
Split up next – stream:https://t.co/CNVIaRONp8
— Valorant News (@ValorantUpdates) November 21, 2020
Nolpenki, Prodigy, Purple Cobras and Team Heretics will go on to face G2 Esports, FunPlusPhoenix Team Liquid and SUMN FC in the global final: an event that promises to be a showstopper. In addition to this though, they’ve made it to the main First Strike event to represent Europe.
Each team on this lineup has shown so much promise, so it’ll be exciting to see how Europe performs in the main event.
Valorant First Strike Europe Qualifier #2: Schedule
In the meantime, these were all the important dates of the tournament:
- Qualifier C: November 16 – November 17 – event begins 8AM PST/ 11AM EST/ 4PM GMT/ 5PM CET
- Qualifier D: November 18 – November 19 – event begins 8AM PST/ 11AM EST/ 4PM GMT/ 5PM CET
- Play-ins: November 20
- Play-offs: November 21 – November 22
Valorant First Strike Europe Qualifier #2: Results
Friday, November 20
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|CET
|Play-Ins (Top 32)
|Guild Esports 13 – 5 Warthox Esport
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|5PM
|Mik0nsDisciple 9 – 13 nolpenki
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|5PM
|Entropiq 4 – 13 Enterprise Esports
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|5PM
|eXiLe eSports 13 – 6 iPon Team Horizon Reapers
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|5PM
|Prodigy 13 – 11 FeaFeaFea
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|5PM
|B7 Warriors 13 – 7 Rix.GG
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|5PM
|BIG 9 – 13 L’institut
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|5PM
|HSDIRR 13 – 6 UCAM Esports
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|5PM
|Ninjas in Pyjamas 13 – 6 GGmate
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|5PM
|Granit Gaming 12 – 14 Purple Cobras
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|5PM
|Wygers 9 – 13 Wave Esports
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|5PM
|need more dm 13 – 3 ROG esport
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|5PM
|Team Heretics 13 – 8 -sheesh-
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|5PM
|VASTA Gaming 13 – 9 Opportunists
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|5PM
|Inside Games 7 – 13 Team Finest
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|5PM
|Giants Gaming 8 – 13 Cream Real Betis
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|5PM
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|CET
|Play-Ins (Top 16)
|Guild Esports 11 – 13 nolpenki
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|6PM
|Enterprise Esports 13 – 5 eXiLe eSports
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|6PM
|Prodigy 14 – 12 B7 Warriors
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|6PM
|L’institut 13 – 7 HSDIRR
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|6PM
|Ninjas in Pyjamas 8 – 13 Purple Cobras
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|6PM
|Wave Esports 9 – 13 need more DM
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|6PM
|Team Heretics 13 – 5 VASTA Gaming
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|6PM
|Team Finest 13 – 9 Cream Real Betis
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|6PM
Saturday, November 21 – Sunday, November 22
|Round
|Date
|Match
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|CET
|Play-ins (Top 8)
|November 21
|nolpenki 2 – 1 Enterprise Esports
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|5PM
|November 21
|Prodigy 2-1 L’institut
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|8PM
|November 22
|Purple Cobras 2 – 1 need more DM
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|5PM
|November 22
|Team Heretics 2 – 0 Team Finest
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|8PM
Valorant First Strike Europe Open Qualifier #2: Final Placements
The final four teams moving on to compete in the First Strike: Europe Global Finals are:
- nolpenki
- Prodigy
- Purple Cobras
- Team Heretics