TFT players terrified by new Patch 14.1 portal as Scuttle Crabs dominate early

Teamfight Tactics players have become terrified of the new Patch 14.1 Crab Rave portal after the peaceful creatures have begun decimating players.

The Scuttle Crab is arguably the most peaceful creature in all of the League of Legends universe. All it does is waltz around the river, just waiting for a hungry jungler to scoop it up for gold and experience.

This is no different in Teamfight Tactics, where the harmless creatures aren’t able to fight back against players’ armies. What makes it even worse is that players absolutely adore the Scuttle Puddle portal, which spawns heaps of helpless Crabs to be slaughtered for loot.

However, with the new Patch 14.1 portal Crab Rave, the Scuttlers have started a new uprising, one that’s been devastating the TFT community at Stage 5.

Teamfight Tactics Patch 14.1 portal brings insanely strong Scuttle Crabs

The Scuttle Crab at Stage 5 in the Crab Rave portal is absolutely massive, and deals heaps of damage to anyone unfortunate enough to be caught in its sights. The crab has an enormous health pool and takes a full team of kitted units to take down correctly.

So far the task has proved monumental, with even the lead designer of Teamfight Tactics Riot Mortdog failing to live up to the task.

Of course, defeating the crab gives players a massive amount of items and gold, making it a worthy enemy to take down. Unfortunately for those who can’t, it may mean they miss out on items and even take damage, which at Stage 5 can be detrimental. The Crab can even go so far as to eliminate you, as demonstrated by TFT streamer k3soju.

It’s unsure if Riot is planning on taking the Scuttle Crab’s power down a notch or two, but for the moment players will need to beware of the oncoming terror that awaits them at Stage 5.