TFT Patch 10.11 to nerf Kayle, Xayah, add Littler Legends Galaxy, more

Teamfight Tactics (TFT) is barrelling towards its next reset, but before we get there, there's one last update: Patch 10.11. Xayah and Kayle headline the patch nerfs, while new galaxy 'Littler Legends' will also be added in the May 28 update.

Galaxy trait ‘Chrono’ will also be getting buffed in TFT Patch 10.11. All units with the Chrono origin get bonus attack speed. New buffs see the 4-unit boost lowered to 3.5s (from 4s) and the 6-unit boost lowered to 1.5s (from 2s).

Chrono units Caitlyn and Blitzcrank have headed the other direction in 10.11. They are set to be joined in the nerf column by Graves, Blitzcrank, Xayah, and for the second patch in a row, Kayle. Last Whisper will also be nerfed this update.

Advertisement

On the other side of the coin in Patch 10.11, Master Yi, and Cho’Gath will be netting buffs alongside the Chrono trait. The Set 3 units have struggled to have an impact so far in the season, and Riot is aiming to give them a little push.

Finally, Dark Star unit Jarvan IV will have his ability attack speed tweaked slightly, and the Infiltrator trait ⁠— which includes Ekko, Fizz, Kai’Sa, and more ⁠— will also be adjusted in the next Teamfight Tactics patch.

Advertisement

TFT Patch 10.11 to add 'Littler Legends' Galaxy

Patch 10.11 will bring another galaxy to Teamfight Tactics. Last fortnight was the item-sharing Galaxy Armory. This time around, the new-look game-changing effect will be titled “Littler Legends.”

Riot has yet to confirm exactly what the new galaxy does, but we can assume it will work in a similar fashion to “Medium Legends,” which saw little legends become “larger” with 125 health. ‘Littler Legends’ may go the other way, for 75HP per player.

Here's the TFT Patch 10.11 Preview! Looking at some light bonks from the buff and nerf bats this time around. pic.twitter.com/QijICSn4yx — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) May 22, 2020

Advertisement

When will Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.11 go live?

TFT 10.11 is expected to arrive on live League servers on Thursday, May 28. The update was delayed by one day due to America's long weekend holiday. It will go live alongside LoL Patch 10.11, which will include Volibear’s rework, and more.

Read more: Perkz admits Caps roleswap was wrong move for G2 Esports

Not every buff, nerf, and re-balance has been available on the Teamfight Tactics Public Beta Environment yet, but a host of the expected Patch 10.11 changes have. Here’s a full rundown of the upcoming changes so far:

Full Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.11 notes

Traits

Chrono

Attack speed cooldown (4 units) decreased to 3.5 seconds from 4 seconds.

Attack speed cooldown (6 units) decreased to 1.5 seconds from 2 seconds.

Units

Graves (nerfed)

Duration of ability’s blind effect decreased to 2/3/5 seconds from 3/4/5 seconds.

Lucian (buffed)

Damage dealt by ability increased to 150/255/375 from 150/200/325.

Jarvan IV (changed)

Ability’s attack speed changed to 65/75/85% from 50/75/100%.

Blitzcrank (nerfed)

Damage dealt by ability decreased to 200/350/850 from 250/400/900.

Caitlyn (changed)