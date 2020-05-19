League Patch 10.11 to feature Volibear release, Syndra, Janna nerfs, more

League of Legends Patch 10.11 is on the horizon, and it looks like Riot's May 28 update is a hefty one ⁠— Volibear’s rework is arriving, ADCs are set for more changes, and mages like Syndra, Lux, and Janna are in the spotlight too.

LoL’s next update is headlined by the arrival of Volibear’s long-awaited champion rework. The Thunderous Demigod’s VGU is all about making the iconic bear into a lethal threat on the Rift again. It will finally be unleashed in the May 28 patch.

On top of that, League Patch 10.11 will also be targeting small item and champion changes for ADCs as part of Riot’s plan to buff the role. There’s also a list of buffs and nerfs, including changes for enchantresses Syndra, Janna, Lux, and more.

Syndra, Janna lead League Patch 10.11 nerfs

Mark 'Scruffy' Yetter has confirmed a handful of League champions would be getting nerfed in the upcoming May 28 update. These tweaks will include perpetual pro-play powerhouse Syndra, as well as leading support Janna.

The Storm's Fury, in particular, has been shining quite bright in bot lane recently, and boasts a 53.42% win rate with a 7.35% pick rate, according to Lolalytics. Talon and Graves ⁠— two other top meta picks at the moment ⁠— will also be nerfed.

On the other side of the balance coin, five champions will be getting some love from the Riot development team in 10.11. These include LoL’s last reworked character, Fiddlesticks, who is still trying to find his place on the Rift post-change.

Popular enchantress Lux will also be getting buffs in 10.11, though Yetter didn’t specify if the boosts would be for her mid lane role, or in support. Kai’sa, Gangplank, and Hecarim will also be in line for power tweaks next update too.

Patch Preview for 10.11:

-Targets selected, changelists will be ready for tomorrow

-Mid and systems work is not in this patch, but in flight



THE BEAR pic.twitter.com/IvM3WUnIpv — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) May 18, 2020

More ADC changes roll out in May 28 update

Riot have continued their plan to increase power for ADC champions in the bot lane. To that end, Patch 10.11 is carrying buffs for both marksman, and the Zeal-based items late-game carries will often add to their builds.

Zeal itself, as well as full-build options Phantom Dancer, Runaan’s Hurricane, Rapidfire Cannon, and Statikk Shiv, will all get movement speed buffs. A small group of ADCs ⁠— Lucian, Kalista, Tristana, and Vayne ⁠— will get scaling buffs.

A larger pool of ADC picks will also be getting buffs to base HP. The marksman included in this health tweak will be Aphelios, Ashe, Caitlyn, Draven, Ezreal, Jhin, Jinx, Kai’sa, Kog’maw, Miss Fortune, Sivir, Twitch, Varus, and Xayah.

Volibear rework sees final testing for League Patch 10.11

Yetter has confirmed Volibear will be unleashed in all his thunderous glory in Patch 10.11, as PBE testing rolls to a close. The Riot dev didn’t reveal exactly what was left to test for the Freljord champion, but we have the details.

Volibear’s passive The Relentless Storm is still seeing minor changes heading into the bear’s release patch, according to [email protected]. The champ’s passive now grants 5% attack speed per stack, instead of its original 3% boost.

The Thunderous Demigod also had his base AD reduced to 57 (from 60), and his ultimate cooldown reduced to 140/130/120 (from 160/140/120). His Q now deals 20/40/60/80/100 damage, down from 25/50/75/100/125.

Riot senior champion designer Nathan Lutz said the tweaks were all ‘tradeoffs’ to make sure Volibear stayed fun, but balanced. The dev explained, “the goal was to be as power-neutral as possible while still supporting player fantasy.”

Just submitted some balance changes that will hit PBE next time it deploys (not sure exactly when that is). Goal was to be as power-neutral as possible while supporting player fantasy. tl;dr more attack speed and lower ult CD in exchange for some raw damage. pic.twitter.com/LzkwWUulpy — Nathan Lutz (@RiotLutzburg) May 15, 2020

Yetter also confirmed LoL’s major mid lane overhaul, which is aiming to “reduce some of the power in the central role,” has again been bumped up a patch. The changes are “in flight,” the Riot dev said, but aren’t ready for testing just yet.

League Patch 10.11 is expected to arrive a day later than usual, on May 28, due to Memorial Day. Dexerto will have full details on the expected changes as soon as Riot reveals numbers on the buffs and nerfs.