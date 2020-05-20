Five new TFT champions leaked ahead of Patch 10.12

Teamfight Tactics’ (TFT) Patch 10.12 mid-set update promised to refresh the catalogue of units available in game, and it looks like players have gotten their first look. FIve new champions have been leaked ahead of the June 10 update.

The mid-set update for TFT Galaxies is set to be a big one. Riot has promised a ranked reset, a new pass, and a major meta shift. The biggest update, however, is coming to the line-up of champions in Set 3.

Riot have said some units will be removed and replaced by new ones, as well as a shift in traits and classes. Now, players have gotten a first peek at what they could see, with a leak of some of the new TFT units.

A Chinese player managed to extract the files from the client after the Patch 10.10 update, and uncovered some secrets for the upcoming update. Nidalee, Gnar, Janna, Morgana, and Kog’Maw look to be joining the new set.

Nidalee and Gnar both feature the Super Galaxy skin. This means we could see a retooling of Mech-Pilot to fit them in, or possibly a new trait altogether with the new champions.

Janna is rocking up in her Star Guardian skin, making her a perfect fit for the Star Guardian trait. The leaker also reported that she will be receiving her shield as an ability in Teamfight Tactics. Previously, Janna used her ultimate, Monsoon, as her ability.

Morgana’s Blade Mistress skin doesn’t fit into any of the traits currently available in TFT Galaxies, so it’s the perfect opportunity for Riot to perhaps add a new one.

Finally, Kog’Maw is the last ⁠— and most interesting ⁠— leak of the lot. The leaker managed to extract two files of Kog’Maw ⁠— one of his regular skin, and one of his Battlecast cosmetic.

This, combined with the return of Gnar and Nidalee, has raised suspicions about Shapeshifters making a return in Set 3, but it’s currently unclear.

As with any leak, it has to be taken with a grain of salt. These could be changed at any time ⁠— or completely disproven. We will only know when Patch 10.12 hits the PBE on May 28, after the release of Patch 10.11.

This might not be the end of what we hear about Patch 10.12 before then either, so keep your eyes peeled for any new information out on the horizon.