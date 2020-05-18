Perkz admits LEC roleswap with Caps was wrong move for G2 Esports

G2 Esports superstar Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković has admitted he “always knew” his return to the mid lane in LEC 2020 Spring, and Caps’ swap in the other direction, was the wrong move for the 2019 League of Legends Worlds finalists, despite their championship success.

The saga surrounding G2’s carries has now stretched over multiple seasons. It first started in 2018, after the shock announcement Perkz would be moving to ADC to accommodate Caps’ defection from arch-rivals Fnatic.

After a year that saw G2 score two LEC titles, an MSI trophy, and a Worlds final appearance, the duo declared they would switch again. Now, as they make their third swap, Perkz admits his mid return was probably never going to stick.

Advertisement

“Rasmus didn’t like the bot lane as much as I did, he didn’t enjoy playing it. The reason he wanted to play bot lane in the first place is because he thought I was unhappy,” the G2 Esports star said in an off-season interview with Korizon.

Perkz added he “was kind of always aware” Caps would struggle to enjoy playing as the G2 ADC in Spring. That’s why they’ve reversed the swap for Summer. “I think it’s best for our team for me to take that role, and he can play mid," he added.

Advertisement

That’s not to say G2 didn’t benefit from the swap. On paper, at least, the star-studded lineup clinched another championship after a 3–0 victory over favorites Fnatic. The roster also had a chance to “fix some flaws,” Perkz explained.

“[The swap] was still good for us. Changing gave us a ‘fresh start’ after the Worlds final (G2 were run over by FunPlus Phoenix in three). Some of our old problems got fixed because we had a lot of extra motivation because of the swap,” he said.

Read more: Leena apologizes for leaking Dardoch call on Doublelift stream

“We learned a lot more as a team. G2 is a better team now, we really had to focus on what we were doing right and wrong. When we started losing, we wouldn’t just be like 'oh, we’re inting,' we’d look at mistakes and learn from them.”

Advertisement

For mobile readers, the related segment begins at 2:05 in the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y5fq01pFBes

Perkz, now returned to the bot lane where he had his most successful year yet, has his eyes fixed on the tournaments ahead. He’s going to take them “slow,” he said. He wants the whole G2 lineup to “live in the moment.”

“We probably trolled too much last Summer. I feel like we play much better League of Legends now,” he said. “We’re taking it step by step from now on, and enjoying what we’re doing. In the end, that will give us better results than ever before.”

G2 is set to return to the Rift on June 12 when they face MAD Lions in the LEC season opener. The defending champions are also expected to play Origen and Team Vitality in the European league's bumper opening gameday.