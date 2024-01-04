TFT devs outline major changes to loss streaks and draws coming in Patch 14.1

The Teamfight Tactics devs have outlined major changes that are coming to win streaks, loss streaks, and draws in Patch 14.1.

Teamfight Tactics is an ever-changing game. The auto-battler sees updates on a frequent basis, with the patches bringing in balance changes, new portals, and much more. This is all done to prevent a meta from forming and overstaying its welcome, keeping the game fresh and strategies relevant.

Set 10 for TFT has been on live servers for a couple of patches now. The music-inspired set is easily the most complex version of the game we’ve ever seen. Despite the complexity, players have begun to solve what’s strong and what’s not, forming a meta that often involves trying to lose streak early.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The developers are looking to change up these strategies by making major adjustments to the way systems work in Patch 14.1. These include a rework to how draws work, and a change to loss and win streaks.

TFT lead designer Mortdog explained that combat draws would function differently from Patch 14.1.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“If players tie in any way, the result is both players take damage as if it were a loss, and then both players’ streak is reset to 0.”

Article continues after ad

This removes the coin-flip nature when two players open fort and face each other, essentially dampening the strategy’s effectiveness.

Streaking will also receive a nerf in Patch 14.1, with players requiring one more win or loss to begin their streak. Players will now have to win or lose 3-4 times in a row before they start gaining bonus gold with their streak, reducing the impact on the game’s economy.

Article continues after ad

These changes will go live with the next patch, which is currently scheduled for January 10.