Teamfight Tactics patch 13.6 notes: Mid Set changes arrive as TFT Glitches Out

Teamfight Tactics mid-set changes are arriving in Patch 13.6, shaking up the game and introducing new systems as TFT ‘Glitches Out’.

Monsters have been on the attack for quite some time in Teamfight Tactics. So much so that it appears to have messed up the game a fair bit, as the mid-set arriving with Patch 13.6 has “Glitched Out”.

There are plenty of changes coming with the new mid-set, with both traits and units being removed and introduced to spice up the meta. In order to catch up early with all the changes, here are the patch notes for Teamfight Tactics Set 8.5: Glitched Out.

When is TFT Patch 13.6?

Patch 13.6 of TFT is expected to roll out with the main League patch on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. As per usual Oceanic servers will be the first to receive the patch, with others slowly receiving it throughout the day.

The servers will go down as the Patch is moved to the live servers, so expect some amount of downtime before 13.6 hits.

What’s changing in TFT Patch 13.6?

TFT: Glitched Out goes live

Glitched Out will be making a few key changes to the current set as we know it. These include a new form of glitched-out carousel, new traits, and units. Alongside this, we’ll be saying goodbye to about 15 units and a few traits that will be leaving Set 8 altogether.

Riot Games Glitched Out Carousels look to offer players even more wacky variation from game to game.

TFT Patch 13.6 Notes

New Units and Set Mechanic

Several units and traits have been removed and replaced by newer ones, including traits such as Civilian, and units like Galio.

Alongside this, Glitched Out Carousels will be appearing randomly throughout TFT lobbies, these new carousels can offer various items, including champion duplicators, tome of traits and more.

For an in-depth look at all the units and traits coming in Patch 13.6, you can check out our more detailed guide here.

HERO AUGMENT REWORKS

Several hero augments will be receiving changes, and many carry augments have been shifted towards a more supportive role. Other less successful augments have been completely replaced with new ones.

Annie – Reflector Shield ⇒ Pyromania: Gain an Annie. Her spell is larger, and every cast, she stuns all targets hit for 1.5 seconds.

Fiora – Frontline Fencing ⇒ Grand Challenge: Gain a Fiora. Every 4 attacks on the same champion, she deals 20% of her maximum health as magic damage, and heals for 9% of her maximum health.

Fiora – Vitality of the Ox ⇒ Vitality of the Ox (no name change): Gain a Fiora. When you field her, your team heals 25% of their maximum Health every 10 attacks.

Yasuo – Siphoning Winds ⇒ Winds of the Wanderer: Gain a Yasuo. His spell is larger and deals 20% damage.

Alistar – Smash! ⇒ Stubborn: Gain an Alistar. Combat start: He 50% Shreds (MR reduction) all enemy units for 1.5 seconds.

Alistar – Behemoth ⇒ Behemoth (no name change): Gain an Alistar. He gains 350 maximum health. His ability hits all adjacent enemies, and deals bonus damage to his primary target equal to 25% of his maximum health.

Jax – Evasion ⇒ Grandmaster’s Training: Gain a Jax. When you field him, your team gains 20 Armor and 15% Attack Speed. These bonuses are doubled when your strongest Jax dies.

Kai’Sa – Star-Crossed ⇒ Reconnaissance Team: Gain a Kai’Sa. At the start of combat, Kai’Sa and her two closest allied champions gain 40% Critical Strike Chance and their spells can crit.

Fiddlesticks – Traumatic Memories ⇒ Scarier-crow: Gain a Fiddlesticks. Fiddlesticks continues absorbing Corrupted Souls even while no longer dormant. If he is still dormant after 8 seconds, he immediately casts.

Ekko – Resonance ⇒ Destructive Resonance: Gain an Ekko. Ekko’s spell hits all enemies within 2 hexes, and deals 220% bonus damage, but no longer slows enemies’ Attack Speed.

Syndra – Power Overwhelming ⇒ Not In Vain: Gain a Syndra. Your strongest Syndra gains 30 starting Mana, and 30% Attack Speed every time an ally dies.

TRAITS

The following traits have been removed: Civilian and Recon

A.D.M.I.N. Now gives 4 choices each activation

A.D.M.I.N. 4 Piece Multiplier: 30% ⇒ 25%

A.D.M.I.N. On Cast AP: 10 ⇒ 25

A.D.M.I.N. On Cast AD: Enabled and set to 25%

A.D.M.I.N. On Cast Chance to Drop Gold: 20% ⇒ 33%

A.D.M.I.N. On Cast Flat Heal: 200 ⇒ 250

A.D.M.I.N. On Cast Permanent HP: 10 ⇒ 18

A.D.M.I.N. On Kill, Unit who killed gains

A.D.M.I.N. On Kill, Unit who killed gains Mana: Disabled

A.D.M.I.N. On Kill, Unit who killed Heals: 350 ⇒ 400

A.D.M.I.N. On Kill, Unit who killed gains Permanent HP: 20 ⇒ 18

A.D.M.I.N. on dropping below 66% HP, A.D.M.I.N. gains AP: 75 ⇒ 60

A.D.M.I.N. on dropping below 66% HP, A.D.M.I.N. gains AD: 75 ⇒ 60

A.D.M.I.N. on dropping below 66% HP, A.D.M.I.N. gains AS: 75 ⇒ 60

A.D.M.I.N. on dropping below 66% HP, A.D.M.I.N. gains Shield,d: 10 ⇒ 15 sec

A.D.M.I.N. on dropping below 66% HP, A.D.M.I.N. gains Permanent HP: 60 ⇒ 50

A.D.M.I.N. on Ally Death AP: 20 ⇒ 18

A.D.M.I.N. on Ally Death AD: 20 ⇒ 18

A.D.M.I.N. on Ally Death AS: 20 ⇒ 18

A.D.M.I.N. on Ally Death Gain Mana: Disabled

A.D.M.I.N. on Ally Death flat Heal: 350 ⇒ 250

A.D.M.I.N. on Ally Death Gold Chance: 25% ⇒ 20%

A.D.M.I.N. on Ally Death Permanent HP: 15 ⇒ 12

A.D.M.I.N. Combat Start, A.D.M.I.N. gains Mana: Disabled

A.D.M.I.N. Combat Start chance to drop Gold: 40% ⇒ 50%

A.D.M.I.N. Combat Start permanent HP: 50 ⇒ 40

A.D.M.I.N. Every 5 sec, A.D.M.I.N. gains AP: 18 ⇒ 20

A.D.M.I.N. Every 5 sec, A.D.M.I.N. gains Mana: 30 ⇒ 40

A.D.M.I.N. Every 5 sec, A.D.M.I.N. chance to drop Gold: 20% ⇒ 25%

A.D.M.I.N. Every 5 sec, permanent HP: 15 ⇒ 12

A.D.M.I.N. Combat Start, Team gains Mana: Disabled

A.D.M.I.N. Combat Start, Team gains permanent HP: 15 ⇒ 20

A.D.M.I.N. Combat Start, Team gains chance to drop Gold: 20% ⇒ 25%

A.D.M.I.N. Combat Start, Team gains max HP Shield: 20% ⇒ 25%

A.D.M.I.N. every 5 sec, Team gains Mana: 12 ⇒ 20

A.D.M.I.N. every 5 sec, Team chance to drop Gold: 10% ⇒ 15%

A.D.M.I.N. every 5 sec, Team gains permanent HP: 5 ⇒ 7

A.D.M.I.N. every 5 sec, Team heals: 150 ⇒ 200

Brawler HP: 20/45/75/110% ⇒ 20/45/70/100%

Defender no longer has a built in Taunt

Defender Armor: 30/80/200 ⇒ 25/75/200

Duelist Attack Speed per stack: 5/9/15/24 ⇒ 5/9/13/20%

Duelist now gives 0/0/10/20% Damage Reduction.

Gadgeteen Damage & Damage Reduction: 3/10% ⇒ 3/9%

Hacker added a 5 piece

Hacker Omnivamp: 15/40/70% ⇒ 20/30/40/50%%

Hacker now gives the rider of H4ck3r!m bonus Omnivamp (0/10/20/30%)

LaserCorps is now a 3/4/5/6 trait

LaserCorps 5 and 6 now grant drones to your whole team

LaserCorps Drone Damage is now 30/50/65/99

Mascot has had Mascot 8 removed

Mascot bonus per cheering Mascot: 1% ⇒ 1.5%

Mecha PRIME HP Share: 100% ⇒ 90%

Mecha PRIME fixed a bug where 5 Mech was lower HP share than 3 Mech

Ox Force now gives (10/40/90) Armor & MR instead of Attack Speed

Prankster added a 4 piece that spawns a 250 Health dummy and 2 second stun

Renegade is now a 3/5/7 trait

Renegade gives (25/40/65%) extra damage, and an additional (20/25/35%) to the last Renegade standing.

Star Guardian is now a 2/4/6/8 Trait

Star Guardian additional Mana Gain: 40/70/120/200% ⇒ 35/70/120/175%

Spellslinger Ability Power: 25/60/95/140 & 150% ⇒ 25/50/80/120 & 100%

Sureshot is now a 2/3/4/5 trait

Sureshot grants 6/11/16/24% bonus AD at start of combat and each 4 sec

Underground: added a Reforger to the Heist 1 cash out of 1x Item Component

Underground: added a Reforger to the Heist 2 cash out of 1x Ornn Item

Underground: increased Heist 2 value by 1g on the 18g options

UNITS: TIER 1

The following Tier 1 units have been removed: Galio and Talon

Ashe is now a LaserCorp/Sureshot

Ashe Ranger’s Focus AD ratio for additional AD gain: 40% ⇒ 60%

Ashe Ranger’s Focus base AD gain: 12/18/25% ⇒ 15/22/33%

Kayle AD: 50 ⇒ 55

Lux Lucent Singularity targeting: Random ⇒ Current Target

UNITS: TIER 2

The following Tier 2 units have been removed: Sivir (reworked) and Yuumi

Draven AD: 65 ⇒ 70

Ezreal is now Underground/Quickdraw/Parallel

Ezreal Sabotage Damage: 230/345/535 ⇒ 200/300/460

Ezreal Sabotage now has a new spell when Parallel is active that does 110/165/255 damage to all enemies in a line

Sivir has been reworked to be an Infiniteam/Sureshot instead of a Civilian/Sureshot

Yasuo max Mana buff: 0/80 ⇒ 0/70

UNITS: TIER 3

The following Tier 3 units have been removed: Cho’Gath, Senna, Vel’Koz, and Zoe

Kai’Sa is now Star Guardian and Quickdraw

Kai’Sa Mana: 0/60 ⇒ 20/105

Kai’Sa Starcharged Attack Speed: 45% ⇒ 75%

Kai’Sa Starcharged Damage: 150/225/370 ⇒ 110/150/240

Sona Crescendo Sequence 1st phase (Q / Blue) Damage: 175/265/430 ⇒ 190/285/470

Vayne is now Anima and Duelist (lost Recon)

Vayne AS: 0.75 ⇒ 0.8

Vayne Silver Bolt AD ratio: 130/130/140% ⇒ 150/150/160%

UNITS: TIER 4

The following Tier 4 units have been removed: Sejuani, Sett, Soraka, Taliyah, Zac, and Zed

Bel’Veth Mana: 0/30 ⇒ 0/40

Miss Fortune is now Anima Squad/Ace/Quickdraw

Miss Fortune Bullet Time Damage: 40/60/180 ⇒ 35/55/150

Samira Flair AD ratio: 480/490/1250% ⇒ 460/460/1200%

Samira Flair Base Damage: 80/100/666 ⇒ 66/99/366 Viego is now OxForce/Renegade/Heart

Viego max Mana buff: 0/50 ⇒ 0/45

Viego Attack Speed: 0.75 ⇒ 0.8

Viego Heartbreaker primary target Damage: 260/390/850 ⇒ 240/360/800

Viego Heartbreaker secondary targets AOE Damage: 130/195/425 ⇒ 120/180/400

UNITS: TIER 5

The following Tier 5 unit has been removed: Aphelios

Fiddlesticks HP: 1300 ⇒ 1200

Fiddlesticks Armor & MR: 70 ⇒ 66

Fiddlesticks Dark Harvest Damage: 100/150/900 ⇒ 85/130/800

Janna AS: 0.75 ⇒ 0.8

Janna Armor & MR: 35 ⇒ 45

Janna Mana: 70/140 ⇒ 40/120

Janna Twister! Damage: 195/300/3000 ⇒ 450/675/6000

Nunu Biggest Roboball Ever! Damage: 125/190/2000 ⇒ 120/180/2000

Syndra Allies thrown in by Syndra now trigger “On Ally Death” events.

