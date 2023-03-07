Teamfight Tactics Patch 8.5 Mid-Set: Glitched Out Details

Teamfight Tactics: Monsters Attack will be receiving its mid-set update shortly, this will see the removal of some units, traits, and champions, along with the introduction of new ones to take their place.

Monsters have been attacking the city of Spatulolis for quite some time now in Teamfight Tactics: Monsters Attack. It seems that Riot and Mayor Pengu are looking for some new defenders to fight back against the ever-growing (and new) list of threats.

Glitched Out will see a decent amount of units being removed, and new ones coming in to take their place. Traits aren’t safe from being changed too, with some traits saying their goodbyes.

When will Mid-Set 8.5 go live?

Mid-Set for Monsters Attack will be hitting the PBE on March 7 2023, meaning that it’s likely to hit live servers two weeks from then. This means Teamfight Tactics: Glitched Out should hit the live servers on March 22nd with Patch 13.6 of League of Legends.

Riot Games Galio will be departing, as well as Civilian.

What’s new in Mid-Set 8.5 TFT

Glitched Out Carousels

Alongside the new units, there’s been a bit of tampering with the systems at TFT, causing a new carousel to appear. The “Glitched Out” carousels will always appear on Stage 2, with something strange happening to them. Examples of these Glitched Out carousels include:

All players receiving a bonus champion duplicator

All units have 2 items on the carousel

All units being replaced with component anvils

It appears that Glitched Out Carousels can also appear in later stages, however, Stage 2 features the only guaranteed Glitched Carousel.

Traits Comings and Going

As per most mid-set updates, we’ll be losing some traits while gaining some new ones. The traits leaving with set 8.5 are:

Civilian

Recon

We’ll be saying goodbye to both Civilian and Recon, with units that originally had the traits being reworked to suit the new traits. Speaking of new traits, these are the new traits coming in set 8.5:

Quickdraw

Riftwalker

InfiniTeam

Parallel

New Traits Explained

As we see the old traits leave the TFT set, we’re being introduced to the new ones replacing them.

Quickdraw

After every 2 damaging ability projectiles, Quickdraw units fire a bonus ability projectile. Bonus shots deal:

(2) 60% total damage.

(3) 100% total damage.

(4) 140% total damage.

Units: Lucian, Ezreal, Kai’Sa, Miss Fortune

Riftwalker

Riftwalkers open a gap between dimensions and summon their ally Zac, who grows in power based on the star level of Riftwalkers. Zac gains the last-listed Trait of the closest Riftwalker.

(3) Summon Zac

Units: Pyke, Vex, Jhin

InfiniTeam

The InfiniTeam opens a portal to an alternate timeline. At the start of combat, any InfiniTeam unit placed on a portal summons an alternate version of themself with different items. They get 1 for each Augment you own.

(The copies have reduced Health and damage.)

(3) 1 portal opens, 40% damage and 40% HP

(5) 2 portals open, 55% damage and 55% HP

(7) 2 portals open, 90% damage and 90% HP

Parallel

(2) Underground Ezreal learns a cool new trick from his older, more handsome self, and Ultimate Ezreal lets his past self participate in his timeline-hopping adventures.

Underground Ezreal’s spell becomes a blast that hits all enemies in a line.

Ultimate Ezreal’s spell summons two additional duplicates.

Units Coming and Going

Alongside the traits, we’ve got units leaving Monsters Attack when Set 8.5 rolls around. The units that will be saying goodbye are:

Galio

Sivir (Reworked into InfiniTeam)

Senna

Sett

Zac (Reworked into Riftwalker)

Talon

Zoe

Cho’Gath

Soraka

Sejuani

Yuumi

Vel’Koz

Zed

Taliyah

Aphelios

All these champions except Sivir and Zac will no longer be a part of Teamfight Tactics when Set 8.5 hits live servers. Fortunately, we’ll be saying hello to a couple of new faces, as well as some old classics we’ve come to love. The units that will be joining in Set 8.5 are:

Garen – 4 Cost Mecha:PRIME Defender

Neeko – 4 Cost Star Guardian Spellslinger

Gnar – 3 Cost Gadgeteen Prankster

Morgana – 3 Cost Threat

Aatrox – 4 Cost Threat

Pyke – 2 Cost Riftwalker Hacker

Vex – 3 Cost Riftwalker Mascot

Jhin – 4 Cost Riftwalker Renegade

Lucian – 1 Cost InfiniTeam Quickdraw Renegade

Pantheon – 1 Cost InfiniTeam Heart

Sivir – 2 Cost InfiniTeam Sureshot

Shen – 3 Cost InfiniTeam Defender Hacker

Twisted Fate – 4 Cost InfiniTeam Duelist Spellslinger

Ultimate Ezreal – 5 Cost InfiniTeam Parallel Sureshot

Hero Augments

As certain units are introduced and others are taken out, new hero augments will be added in to support them. All of the new units will receive a carry and support hero augment, while some of the older ones will be receiving reworks to their augment.