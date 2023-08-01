Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.15 Notes: Piltover rework and Aurelion Sol Legend nerfs
The newest update for Teamfight Tactics, Patch 13.15 brings several changes to the popular auto battler, including a rework to the Piltover trait, new portals being added and reworked, and nerfs to Aurelion Sol.
A new patch for League of Legends means a new patch for Riot’s auto battler Teamfight Tactics. Patch 13.15 brings about changes to several augments, traits, and units as Riot attempts to reduce the power of the fast 2-star 5-cost strategy that has become prevalent.
Want to catch up with all the new changes? Here are the patch notes for 13.15 of Teamfight Tactics.
When is TFT Patch 13.15 going live?
As per usual, the Teamfight Tactics patch will release at the same time as League of Legends Patch 13.15. This will be on August 2nd, 2023. Expect a brief period of server downtime before the patch goes live.
What’s changing in TFT Patch 13.15?
Aurelion Sol Legend nerfs
The fast 8 strategy with Aurelion Sol has become one of the strongest out there at the moment. Many players are lose streaking early and hitting level 8 as fast as they can in order to two-star a 5-cost unit such as Ahri. Riot is looking to taper down this style of play quite a bit, by nerfing his third augment choice.
Piltover rework
Piltover has been the premier economy trait for Set 9. Players would create a T-Hex and begin building charges by lose streaking, then would transfer the charges into power for their T-Hex. Alternatively, players could sell their T-Hex which would consume the power for various loot. However many players have disliked selling the T-Hex, so Riot has removed that completely in the new Piltover rework coming in Patch 13.15.
Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.15 Notes
Portal Changes
- REMOVED: Lavender Sea has been removed
- NEW: The Hall Of The Nine has been added
- The Hall Of The Nine: At the start of each stage, everyone gets the same loot from a highly varied pool. In Hyper Roll, loot comes every other stage.
- REWORKED: Shifting Sands: Grant all players Pandora’s Bench. Pandora’s Bench cannot be gained as an augment this game.
- Petricite Forest has been renamed Ehrenmount.
Large Changes
Traits
- Bastion Armor & MR: 20/50/100/240 ⇒ 25/55/100/240
- Noxus Stat Increase Per Stack: 10% ⇒ 5%
- Noxus Maximum Stat Increase: 70% ⇒ 35%
- 3 Noxus Stats: 160 HP/16% AP and AD ⇒ 170 HP/17% AP and AD
- 6 Noxus Stats: 300 HP/30% AP and AD ⇒ 340 HP/34% AP and AD
- 9 Noxus Stats: 500 HP/50% AP and AD ⇒ 600 HP/60% AP and AD
- Rogue Bleed Health percentage: 40% ⇒ 50%
- Rogue jump logic adjusted to more consistently move to the correct target
- Piltover: You will now gain both T-Hex Power and loot when you win! The T-Hex’s power has been brought down significantly to compensate. At lower loss streaks, the majority of the trait’s power will be in the loot. At higher loss streaks, the T-Hex’s power will be increased more so!
- Piltover:The T-Hex can no longer be sold for loot
- Piltover: The T-Hex no longer starts with 1 Charge
- Piltover loot tables have been adjusted
- T-Hex Base Armor & MR: 15 ⇒ 25
- T-Hex Armor & MR per Power: 2 ⇒ 1
- T-Hex Health per Power: 65 ⇒ 45
- T-Hex now has new power breakpoints!
- T-Hex 20 Power: 2-star and Hextech Breath unlocked
- T-Hex 40 Power: 3-star
- T-Hex 80 Power: 4-star
- T-Hex star levels are purely visual indicators so you can estimate the T-Hex’s strength. Stats are based on the T-Hex’s current Power.
- T-Hex Charges item now displays estimated loot value on victory
- T-Hex Progress item no longer displays estimated loot value when the T-Hex is sold because the T-Hex can no longer be sold
- Piltover (6) average loot value has been increased
- Slayer Amp Threshold: 60% ⇒ 66%
- Technogenius Goldinator Execute Threshold: 10% ⇒ 12%
- Void Rift Herald starting Mana buff: 60/120 ⇒ 80/120
- Void Rift Herald Base Health: 950 ⇒ 1050
- Void Rift Herald Stage 3 Health Multiplier: 0.85x ⇒ 0.8x
- Void Rift Herald Stage 5 Health Multiplier: 1.15x ⇒ 1.2x
- Void Rift Herald Stage 6+ Health Multiplier: 1.25x ⇒ 1.3x
- Void Baron Base Health: 1100 ⇒ 1250
- Void Baron Stage 4 Health Multiplier: 0.85x ⇒ 0.9x
- Void Baron Stage 6 Health Multiplier: 1x ⇒ 1.15x
- Zaun: Your first Zaun mod will always be an offensive mod (Robotic Arm, Virulent Bioware) or a hybrid mod (Adaptive Implant, Shimmer Injector). Your second mod will always be a hybrid mod or a defensive mod (Unstable Chemtank, Hextech Exoskeleton). You can’t get double hybrid mods. Your third mod will always be the remaining category.
- Zaun mods can now be removed by benching the modded unit.
Units: Tier 1
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
- Cassiopeia Twin Fang cast time reduced
- If Cassiopeia’s target dies as Twin Fangs is about to fire, she will retarget to the nearest enemy
- Kayle AD: 25 ⇒ 30
- Malzahar Bugfix: Malzahar will now consistently pick the best angle to cast
- Malzahar can now only hit up to 2 units with Call of the Void, down from 3 units
- Malzahar Call of the Void Damage: 200/300/450 ⇒ 185/280/420
- Samira Flair cast time reduced
- Samira Flair is now targeted and can no longer be blocked by other units
- Poppy Steadfast Hammer Shield: 290/310/330/350 ⇒ 310/330/350/350
Units: Tier 2
- Galio Shield of Durand Damage Reduction: 20/20/25% ⇒ 20/20/30%
- Kassadin Force Pulse Damage: 150/225/325 ⇒ 135/200/300
- Sett Facebreaker Damage: 200/300/465 ⇒ 180/270/420
- Soraka Astral Infusion Empowered Heal: 40% ⇒ 33%
- Soraka Astral Infusion Damage: 115/170/265 ⇒ 125/185/290
- Swain max Mana buff: 40/80 ⇒ 30/70
- Swain Demonflare Bonus Health: 450/475/500 ⇒ 450/500/550
- Swain Demonflare Damage Per Tick: 25/40/60 ⇒ 35/50/75
- Taliyah starting Mana nerf: 20/60 ⇒ 0/60
- Teemo Noxious Trap Damage: 200/300/465/500 ⇒ 230/350/535/535
- Teemo Multicasted Noxious Trap mushrooms now prefer to bounce to targets behind the original target.
Units: Tier 3
- Akshan Attack Damage: 65 ⇒ 60
- Garen Judgement Damage Per Tick: 72/75/80% ⇒ 75/75/85%
- Jayce’s Acceleration Blast now tracks its target
- If Jayce’s target dies while he’s beginning his cast of Acceleration Blast, he will retarget to the nearest enemy
- Rek’Sai Furious Bite AD ratio: 300/300/315% ⇒ 315/315/315%
- Rek’Sai will now always heal if she dives or if her target dies.
- Rek’Sai now takes damage amp and critical strikes (if applicable) when deciding whether she will dive through her target.
Units: Tier 4
- Azir Arise! Damage: 95/140/500 ⇒ 100/150/550
- Kai’Sa Mana: 40/140 ⇒ 30/125
- Urgot lockout time between Disdain passive procs have been reduced
- Urgot max Mana nerf: 30/90 ⇒ 40/100
- Urgot Disdain AD ratio: 275% ⇒ 250%
- Urgot Disdain Damage: 50/75/500 ⇒ 40/60/500
- Gwen now prefers to hit multiple targets with Snip Snip! when possible.
Units: Tier 5
- Ahri Essence Thief steal Damage: 115/170/1000 ⇒ 100/150/1000
- Bandle City Ryze starting Mana nerf: 50/75 ⇒ 30/75
- Bandle City Ryze cast time: 2.5s ⇒ 2s
- Bandle City Ryze Bench selection: Random Unit ⇒ Most expensive Unit
- Bandle City Ryze Mana for Summoned Unit: 25/40/200 ⇒ 25/70/200
- Demacia Ryze Shield: 720/1080/9999 ⇒ 600/900/9999
- Demacia Ryze Damage: 250/375/999 ⇒ 300/450/999
- Freljord Ryze Portal Duration (Cast time and Stun duration): 3s ⇒ 2s
- Freljord Ryze Damage: 300/450/2000 ⇒ 300/450/3500
- Freljord Ryze at 3-stars now summons a much larger storm
- Ionia Ryze Cast Time: 3.5s ⇒ 2s
- Ionia Ryze Attack Speed: 50/60/300% ⇒ 30/40/300%
- Ionia Ryze now deals 175/275/3500 magic damage when Stunning enemies
- Noxus Ryze Cast Time: 2.5s ⇒ 2s
- Piltover Ryze Cast Time: 2.5s ⇒ 2s
- Piltover Ryze Damage: 250/375/1999 ⇒ 275/425/3000
- Piltover Ryze Area Shared Damage: 12/15/500% ⇒ 15/20/500%
- Shadow Isles Ryze Cast Time: 2.5s ⇒ 2s
- Shadow Isles Ryze Health on return from death: 40/60/100% ⇒ 40/80/300%
- Shadow Isles Ryze Cast Target: Strongest Ally ⇒ Lowest Health % Ally
- Shadow Isles Ryze marked units will revive even if Ryze has previously died
- Shurima Ryze Cast Time: 2.5s ⇒ 2s
- Shurima Ryze Damage: 150/225/2000 ⇒ 175/275/2500
- Targon Ryze Cast Time: 6s ⇒ 4s
- Targon Ryze Target % max Health Damage: 15/20/100% ⇒ 18/25/100%
- Zaun Ryze base Portal Count: 3/6/25 ⇒ 5/8/25
- Zaun Ryze Damage Per Portal: 155/230/2006 ⇒ 110/200/2006
- Zaun Ryze Gold Per Bonus Portal Past 50g: 15g ⇒ 20g
- Sion Reanimation Health Decay: 12/8/0% ⇒ 15/10/0%
Legend Augments
- Lee Sin On a Roll has been replaced with Bronze Ticket.
- Pumping Up III Base attack speed 10% ⇒ 12%
- It Pays To Learn II XP & Gold 18 ⇒ 16
- It Pays To Learn III XP & Gold 24 ⇒ 20
- Seeing Double I Gold 1 ⇒ 2
- Seeing Double II Gold 8 ⇒ 10
- Seeing Double III Gold 3 ⇒ 4
- Small Forge Gold 6 ⇒ 4
- Medium Forge Gold 10 ⇒ 7
Augments
- On a Roll now additionally grants 2 gold.
- Risky Moves Gold: 35 ⇒ 30
- Medium-End Shopping has been disabled
- A Cut Above Gold drop chance: 40% ⇒ 33%
- Built Different II Health: 180/240/300/360 ⇒ 200/275/350/425
- Dedication Units of a trait required: 5 ⇒ 4
- Multicaster Heart removed
- Parting Gifts now always prefers to pass completed items instead of components.
- Perfected Repetition also stacks on Multicaster’s repeated casts
- Perfected Repetition AP Per Stack: 10 ⇒ 5
- Perfected Repetition Maximum AP: 60 ⇒ 70
- Ravenous Hunter stacking bonuses cap: 50 ⇒ 40
- The Boss Sit Up Health Threshold: 40% ⇒ 60%
- The Boss Health Restored Per Situp: 15% ⇒ 10%
- The Boss % AS and AP Per Situp (max 4): 35% ⇒ 40%
- Three’s Company now only counts unique champions
- Two Healthy now only counts unique champions
- Two Healthy Health: 111 ⇒ 100
- Spectral Supplies temporarily Disabled
- Stable Evolution bonus Health: 70 ⇒ 60
- Stable Evolution Bonus AD and AP: 7% ⇒ 6%
- Noxus Crown Grants an Infinity Edge ⇒ Grants a Sparring Gloves
- Shadow Isles Grants a Statikk Shiv ⇒ Grants a Tear of the Goddess
- Challenger Crown Grants a Rapid FireCannon ⇒ Grants a Hand of Justice
- Demacia Crown Grants a Gargoyle’s Stoneplate ⇒ Grants a Guinsoo’s Rageblade
- Shurima Crown Grants a Bloodthirster ⇒ Grants a Protector’s Vow
- Slayer Crown Grants a Bloodthirster ⇒ Grants a Titan’s Resolve
- Juggernaut Crown Grants a Titan’s Resolve ⇒ Grants a Bloodthirster
- Piltover Crown Grants a Zeke’s Herald ⇒ Grants a Giant Slayer.
Ornn and Shimmerscale Items
- Determined Investor (Shimmerscale) Gold Granted: 10 ⇒ 5
- Diamond Hands (Shimmerscale) Health: 400 ⇒ 300
- Mogul’s Mail (Shimmerscale) Base Health Per Stack (max 40 stacks): 8 ⇒ 6
- Goldmancer’s Staff (Shimmerscale) AP: 20% ⇒ 25%
- Draven’s Axe (Shimmerscale) AD: 10% ⇒ 15%
- Needlessly Big Gem (Shimmerscale) Health: 500 ⇒ 600
- Sniper’s Focus Damage Amp: 8% ⇒ 10% per hex
- Deathfire Grasp Damage Buff Duration: 8 ⇒ 10 seconds
- Deathfire Grasp Bonus Damage to Marked Target: 50% ⇒ 35%
- Eternal Winter Health: 300 ⇒ 200
- Hullbreaker Armor & MR: 30 ⇒ 40
Items
- Locket of the Iron Solari Shield: 250/300/350/400 ⇒ 275/325/375/425
- Morellonomicon now applies on any damage from Abilities instead of only magic or true damage from Abilities
Small Changes
Units
- Aphelios Chakram AD ratio: 8/8/40% ⇒ 8/8/30%
- Gwen Snip Snip! Mist Duration: 3/3/6 ⇒ 3/3/5
- Gwen Snip Snip! Damage: 100/150/500 ⇒ 100/150/400
- Kai’Sa Icathian Monsoon Damage: 75/111/300 ⇒ 75/111/240
- Lux Torrent of Light Damage: 735/1100/3333 ⇒ 735/1100/2750
- Lux Torrent of Light Shred: 15/15/50 ⇒ 15/15/40
- Shen Ki Barrier Ally Shield: 275/350/1800 ⇒ 275/350/2000
- Shen Ki Barrier Damage: 240/360/2000 ⇒ 240/360/2500
Augments
- Blinding Speed also grants a Magnetic Remover
- Impenetrable Bulwark also grants a Magnetic Remover
- Overwhelming Force also grants a Magnetic Remover
- Unleashed Arcana also grants a Magnetic Remover