TFT Patch 10.12: early patch notes, release time, more

The biggest patch of TFT Galaxies is finally here. The mid-set update in Patch 10.12 adds 14 new champions and three new traits to the roster, and brings a major shift in the meta.

The mid-set update for TFT Galaxies has arrived. After weeks of anticipation, the League of Legends-inspired auto battler is about to get its third set completely refreshed with a host of new champions, and the removal of old friends.

On top of that, a ranked reset is on the way, as well as a new Battle Pass players can grind out for exclusive rewards.

🌌🚀TANA's back with everything you need to know about what’s new in TFT Galaxies: Return to the Stars!🚀🌌 pic.twitter.com/2gPkuAlyiV — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) June 5, 2020

When is TFT Patch 10.12 coming?

Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.12 will be dropping at the same time as the League of Legends update. It will be rolled out on Wednesday June 10, beginning in Oceania at 8am AEST (3pm Tuesday PT). It'll roll out in all regions at 8am local time from there.

Players can expect a few hours of downtime. Matchmaking and access to the TFT servers will be disabled around three hours before the patch is deployed. This will be around 5am PT on June 10 for US players, and 5am GMT for European players.

14 new champions to be added in Mid-Set Update

The Mid-Set update is bringing a host of changes to TFT. There’s going to be a rank reset, major balance changes, more Galaxies added, a new Battle Pass, and more. However, the biggest update of them all is the addition of 14 new champions and three new traits.

Bard, Gnar, Nautilus, and Teemo will make up the new Astro trait, which will reduce units’ mana costs when activated. Cassiopeia, Illaoi, Kog’Maw, Nocturne, Urgot, and Viktor are in the new Battlecast trait, which gives units access to extra damage or healing depending on current HP.

Janna will stand alone as the sole Paragon of the TFT universe, converting her allies’ basic attacks to magic damage to break through Vanguards. Riven, Vayne, and Zed are being added as well, although they’ll be part of pre-existing traits.

Advertisement

Valkyrie, Void traits removed

With the addition of these 14 champions, nine older units will be departing the battlefield as of Patch 10.12. All Valkyrie and Void units will be removed alongside their traits, as well as select other champions.

Kha’Zix, Cho’Gath, Vel’Koz, Kai’Sa, Kayle, Miss Fortune, Sona, Kassadin, and Lux are all the champions being removed as part of the Mid-Set update. This is because they’ve either been too meta-defining ⁠— in the case of Kayle or Sona ⁠— or will clash with the new content.

“Sona’s CC cleanse left little room for counterplay, so she’s been removed to make room for some new Rebels and Mystics,” the devs said back in May when the update was announced. “Soraka will have to stand on her own as healer of the galaxy.”

Advertisement

You can find the full TFT Patch 10.12 notes below, courtesy of [email protected]. We will drop the full update in place once Riot releases the official patch notes after OCE servers are patched.

TFT Patch 10.12 notes

New Champions

Astro

Astro champs’ mana cost is reduced by 30

Nautilus (Astro/Vanguard): Nautilus erupts the ground beneath his target, knocking them up and stunning them for 3/3.5/4 seconds, and dealing 100/200/400 magic damage. Enemies adjacent to the target receive half of this effect.

Bard (Astro/Mystic): Passive: Bard gains an additional 5/20/90 Mana each attack, but cannot gain mana against non-Champions. On cast: Bard spawns a meep on his owner’s bench which can be sold for 1 experience.

Gnar (Astro/Brawler): Gnar leaps towards his target and transforms into Mega Gnar, throwing nearby enemies, dealing 100/200/800 magic damage and stunning them for 2 seconds. While in Mega Gnar form, Gnar is melee and gains 750/1250/2500 Health and 100/175/400 Attack Damage.

Teemo (Astro/Sniper): Teemo scatters 3 traps around the nearest enemy. When an enemy nears a trap (or after 3 seconds), it explodes on nearby enemies dealing 100/150/600 magic damage, knocking them down, and slowing them for 4 seconds.

Battlecast

Battlecast champions, upon dealing or taking 10 instances of damage, heal for 70/150/300/600 if below half health, or deal 70/150/300/600 magic damage to the nearest enemy if above half.

Illaoi (Battlecast/Brawler): Illaoi slams a tentacle in a line in front of her, dealing 125/200/325 damage and stealing 20/30/50%

Armor and Magic Resist from each target hit for 4 seconds.

Armor and Magic Resist from each target hit for 4 seconds. Nocturne (Battlecast/Infiltrator): Nocturne terrifies his target, causing them to be stunned with fear for 2/2.5/4 seconds and dealing 200/250/350 magic damage over the duration.

Kog’Maw (Battlecast/Blaster): For 3 seconds, Kog’Maw gains infinite Attack Range and 80% attack speed, and his auto attacks deal 5%/7%/9% of the target’s maximum Health as magic damage.

Cassiopeia (Battlecast/Mystic): Cassiopeia launches her fangs at the nearest unpoisoned enemy, causing them to take 600/1200/2400 damage over 12 seconds, and reducing the effectiveness of shields used on them by 50%.

Viktor (Battlecast/Sorcerer): Viktor burns a path between the two enemies most distant from one another, initially dealing 15%/20%/80% max Health magic damage, then 1 second later dealing 250/400/1500 magic damage in an explosion along the same path.

Urgot (Battlecast/Protector): Urgot fires a drill at the farthest enemy in his Attack Range, reeling them in and dealing 2000 true damage repeatedly until they reach him and die. After his first successful cast, Urgot's Mana Cost is reduced by 10/20/100.

Paragon

Ally Star Guardian basic attacks are converted to true damage. All other ally basic attacks are converted to magic damage.

Janna (Star Guardian/Paragon): Janna summons five tornados which fly forward in a large cone. Tornados grant allies they pass through 100%/150%/500% attack speed for 5 seconds, while knocking up and stunning enemies for 1.5 seconds.

Other units

Riven (Chrono/Blademaster): Riven dashes and shields herself for 300/450/900, then slashes forward dealing 100/150/450 magic damage. Every third cast, Riven leaps into the air and launches a wave of energy that deals 300/500/1500 magic damage.

Vayne (Cybernetic/Sniper): Vayne focuses for 10 seconds, tumbling away from her target immediately and every third attack thereafter. Vayne is invisible while tumbling, and attacks after tumbling deal 180/200/240% of her Attack Damage.

Zed (Rebel/Infiltrator): Passive: Every third attack Zed steals 25/40/80% of the target’s Attack Damage and deals 25/50/80 bonus magic damage.

Removed Champions

Valkyries

Kai’Sa

Kayle

Miss Fortune

Void

Kha’Zix

Vel’Koz

Cho’Gath

Other

Sona

Kassadin

Lux

Champion Adjustments

1 Costs

Graves +5 Armor & +10 MR

Jarvan IV +5 Armor & +10 MR

Leona +5 Armor & +10 MR

Malphite +5 Armor & +10 MR

Poppy +5 Armor & +10 MR



2 Costs

Annie HP: 700 > 750 Mana: 75/150 > 70/140 Spell Damage: 150/200/300 > 300/400/600 Spell Shield: 270/360/540 > 400/500/700 +10 Armor & +15 MR

Blitzcrank +10 Armor & +15 MR

Mordekaiser +10 Armor & +15 MR

Rakan +10 Armor & +15 MR

Shen +10 Armor & +15 MR

Xin Zhao +10 Armor & +15 MR



3 Costs

Ashe Mana: 50/125 > 50/100 Spell Damage: 250/350/700 > 200/275/550 Missile Speed increased by 50%

Ezreal Mana: 50/125 > 50/80 Attack Speed: 0.7 > 0.75 Spell Damage: 200/300/600 > 100/150/400

Jayce HP: 750 > 850 MR: 20 > 30

Neeko Spell Damage: 200/275/550 > 150/250/500 +10 Armor & +20 MR

Rumble HP: 800 > 900 Spell Damage: 350/500/1000 > 500/750/1500 Mana: 0/60 > 0/50 +10 Armor & +20 MR

Shaco Spell AD Bonus: 200/225/250% >>> 250/275/300%

Syndra Mana: 0/65 > 0/60 Spell Damage: 100/150/250 > 100/125/200 Syndra will now pick additional targets if she’s dealing more than enough damage to kill her target.

Vi +10 Armor & +20 MR



4 Costs

Fizz HP: 600 > 700 Attack Speed: 0.8 > 0.85 Mana: 80/150 > 60/120 Spell Damage: 350/500/2000 > 450/600/5000

Jhin AD: 90 > 85 Base Attack Speed : 0.9 > 0.85/0.9/1.1 by star level

Jinx Rocket Damage: 125/200/750 > 125/200/1000

Wukong +15 Armor & +20 MR



5 Costs

Aurelion Sol Mana : 40/120 > 120/120 Damage per fighter : 100/150/750 > 60/110/750 Spell Damage: 60/110/750 > 90/175/750 Mana Drain: 10/20/30 > 10/25/50 +20 Armor & +20 MR NEW: Fighters drain 10/20/50 mana from their targets NEW: First cast launches 4 fighters. Subsequent casts launch 2 additional. Taken together, he’ll deal more damage through the first 10 seconds of the fight, then fall behind from there, relative to live.

Ekko Mana: 50/150 > 80/150 Spell Damage: 225/400/2000 > 100/200/2000 Targets: Hits every enemy once > Hits 5/7/20 times. NEW: Slows the Attack Speed of all enemies hit by 50% for 7 seconds.

Thresh +20 Armor & +20 MR



Trait Adjustments

Brawler

Bonus HP: 350/650 > 350/600

Celestial

Celestial (6) is now only attainable via Celestial Orb

Celestial (4) is Gold & Celestial (6) is Chromatic

Healing from Damage: 15/35/60% > 15/40/99%

Chrono

Added Chrono (8): 0.75 seconds

Cybernetic

HP & AD: 350 & 35/700 & 70 > 350 & 40/600 & 80

Dark Star

Champs needed: 3/6/9 > 2/4/6/8

Bonus AD & AP: 20/25/30 > 8/16/24/32

Whenever a Dark Star Champ Dies > Whenever any ally dies.

Infiltrator

50/75/120% > 40/70/120%

Mech Pilot

Pilots Health on Eject: 100% > 35%

Mech Health: 1500 + 45% of Pilots > 2000 + 50% of Pilots

Mech AD: 90 + 45% of Pilots > 160 + 50% of Pilots

Mech AS: 0.75 > 0.85

Mech Cleave Damage: 100% of AD > 80% of AD

Mech Mana: 0/225 > 0/200

Mech Armor: 30 > 70

Mech Magic Resistance: 20 > 70

Mystic

Magic Resistance: 35/105 > 40/105

Protector

25/30/40 > 30/40/55%

Sniper

Sniper (2): 15% > 10% Bonus Damage per hex.

Added Sniper (4): 18% Bonus Damage per hex.

Sorcerer

Removed Sorcerer (8)

Bonus Spell Power: 20/40/75 > 20/45/75%

Star Guardian

Now properly gives the correct amount of mana of casts after the first one. This results in a buff for the trait.

Added Star Guardian (9): 70 Mana

Vanguard

Added Vanguard (6): 750 Armor

Armor: 125/250 > 125/300

Item Adjustments

Chalice of Harmony has been renamed and redesigned. Its new name is Chalice of Power. Chalice of Power (Tear + Cloak): At start of combat, the holder and their left and right neighbors gain 30 AP for 20 seconds.

Deathblade: 30 > 25 AD per stack.

Demolitionist’s Charge has been removed. Replaced with Battlecast Armor (same recipe: Spatula + Rod). Battlecast Armor: This champion is now Battlecast.

Giant Slayer: Effect changed to: “Deal 25% bonus true damage. If enemy max HP is over 1750, deal 100% bonus true damage instead.”

Hextech Gunblade: 25% healing from all damage dealt > 35% healing from spell damage.

Infinity Edge: +100% Critical Strike Damage > +100% Critical Strike Chance and +20% Critical Strike Damage.

Jeweled Gauntlet: Holder’s spells can crit > Holder’s spells can crit and holder gains +20% Critical Strike Damage.

Luden’s Echo: Star scaling removed. Now deals 200 magic damage per bounce.

Rapid Firecannon: +200% Range > +200% Range and holder’s attacks can’t miss.

Seraph’s Embrace has been removed. Replaced with Blue Buff. Blue Buff: After casting a spell, set your mana to 20. Unique.

Warmog’s Armor: 5% Missing Health Regen > +600 HP. (The item now grants exactly 1000 HP and nothing else.)

Galaxies

Lilac Galaxy has been removed from the star charts.

No new galaxies this patch to give the spotlight to the new champs & traits.

Starting Patch 10.13, each patch will add a new galaxy and remove an existing galaxy.

Galaxies odds have been adjusted: Littler Legends - 10% of games The Neekoverse - 10% of games Medium Legends - 10% of games Superdense Galaxy - 10% of games Trade Sector - 10% of games Treasure Trove - 10% of games Star Cluster - 10% of games Galactic Armory - 10% of games Normal Game - 20% of games



System Changes