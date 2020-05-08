TFT Patch 10.12 will remove certain units and reset ranked

Enjoying Teamfight Tactics Galaxies? Expect the set to be shaken up in just a few weeks, with Riot confirming the Mid-Set update slated for Patch 10.12 will not only add new units and traits, but remove current ones, and reset ranked.

TFT Galaxies has been a hit with players, with the new battlefield mechanics keeping every game fresh. However, the game is about to get flipped on its head.

The Mid-Set update has been locked in for Patch 10.12 on June 10, and with it some major changes are on the way. Some units will be removed for the first time mid-set, ranked will be reset, and a new battle pass is on the way.

Learn more about what is coming next for TFT: Galaxies.



👇👇👇https://t.co/yvROadtAfh pic.twitter.com/nhNZUVxECE — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) May 7, 2020

Advertisement

New champions will replace old units after Patch 10.12

Some of your Set 3 favorites will be disappearing after TFT Patch 10.12. While Riot didn’t go into specifics, they mentioned the update will include “a bunch of new champions and traits and the removal of a few champions and traits.”

One theory behind the shake-up is the impending release of new Pulsefire and Astronaut skins. Champions like Ekko and Fiora already feature in the set, but might be updated with new traits to reflect their new skins.

Read more: Volibear rework reveal livestream details

However, players won’t know the exact changes until the Mid-Set update hits the PBE test servers on May 27.

Pulsefire Ekko is hitting the Rift in the coming weeks, making it a perfect addition to Set 3. Pulsefire Ekko is hitting the Rift in the coming weeks, making it a perfect addition to Set 3.

Advertisement

TFT ladder reset on June 10

When Patch 10.12 launches on June 10, there’ll also be a ranked reset. Players will be reset to one tier below where they finished on Patch 10.11. Players who are Master+, including Challenger players, will be reset to Diamond 4.

Players ranks will also be divided into two Ranked acts due to the host of changes being implemented in the update.

“We felt that it would be important to break that extended time up into two Ranked acts, as the mid-set roster changes are large enough to show a whole new level of mastery,” the developers stated.

The ladder reset could inadvertently have a major impact on how some regions qualify for the TFT Galaxies Global Championship. Servers like Oceania and North America are running Open Qualifiers based on ladder rank, and resetting mid-way through the qualifiers could have a major impact.

Some regions could have their ladder qualification impacted for the TFT Global Championship. Some regions could have their ladder qualification impacted for the TFT Global Championship.

Advertisement

The Mid-Set update for TFT Galaxies will also include a new battle pass, three new Little Legends, upgrades to the mobile client, and all the ranked rewards from previous sets.

It’s expected to go live on June 10, in line with League of Legends’ Patch 10.12.