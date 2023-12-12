Teamfight Tactics devs reveal major change coming to Country and Jazz in Patch 14.1

The Teamfight Tactic developers have revealed a major change coming to both the Country and Jazz traits coming in Patch 14.1.

Teamfight Tactics Set 10 has been live for about a patch or so. Remix Rumble has graced players with a bunch of new traits, units, and set mechanics to indulge in, allowing players to craft their own soundtrack to take down their opponents. As a musical-inspired set, players can hire units from bands of varying genres, which will influence the music they hear throughout the match.

Article continues after ad

Since the set has been out for quite some time now, players have been giving feedback to the devs, especially involving the balance of the game. The devs have already taken a shot at changing up the meta slightly, introducing a patch that saw nerfs to both Jazz and Country, the two dominant traits at the time.

Article continues after ad

However, the devs are looking to further rework these two traits, as they want to shift the balance of the mode even further.

Article continues after ad

Revealed at the recent TFT Las Vegas LAN event, lead dev Mortdog has explained that Jazz and Country are targets for change in the upcoming Patch 14.1.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“Jazz and Country emblems are swapping places. You can make Country, you can’t make Jazz.”

The reasoning behind this change was to allow Country to be more accessible as a vertical trait, meaning players can now more easily hit 7 Country. Country Emblem will be craftable with a Negatron Cloak in Patch 14.1, whilst Jazz Emblem will be moved to the uncraftable pool.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This change will go live with Patch 14.1, alongside a slew of other changes the devs have planned for the more major patch following the TFT Vegas LAN.