Team Vitality begin overhaul after LEC 2022 failure

After a catastrophic 2022, multiple members of Team Vitality’s LEC superteam have announced that they are “open to offers” for 2023.

2022 was nothing short of a disaster year for Team Vitality.

They put together what was, on paper, one of the most stacked rosters Europe had ever seen, with the full intention of being domestic champions and international contenders. This was all well and good, until they were eliminated from the Spring playoffs and failed to even qualify for the playoffs in Summer.

The 2022 postseason has already begun for those teams who aren’t attending Worlds. And Vitality have kicked things off with a bang, as support Labros ‘Labrov’ Papoutsakis, jungler Kim ‘Haru’ Min-Seung, and substitute jungler Oskar ‘Selfmade’ Boderek have all announced they’re open to offers ahead of the 2023 season.

What will Team Vitality look like in 2023?

With the departures of both Selfmade and Haru, it’s likely that Vitality will be relying on substitute jungler Zhou ‘Bo’ Yang-Bo as their starter for the 2023 season.

In an interview with Dexerto at the start of the 2022 Summer split, Vitality head coach Louis-Victor ‘Mephisto’ Legendre explained that Bo’s role would be as a “curveball” for the LEC roster. But after such a poor showing from the superteam, it looks like the time to thrust the Chinese jungler into the thick of the action has come.

Riot Games Vitality are expected to retain star mid laner Perkz

It’s unclear what the rest of this roster will look like going forward. Mid laner Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković, AD Carry Matyáš ‘Carzzy’ Orság and top laner Barney ‘Alphari’ Morris have not announced that they are open to offers as of yet, meaning that it’s looking likely that they’ll remain with the team for 2023.

They are undoubtedly the team’s core components, and its ‘star players’ — so it’s not surprising that Vitality aren’t willing to let them go just yet.