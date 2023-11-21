Gen.G drops almost all of their players after Worlds 2023 shortcomings

Gen.G has announced that it’s dropped almost its entire roster right as the off-season began after finishing top right at Worlds 2023.

Gen.G had an overall great season in 2023 but failed to reach the heights that it could have with its star-studded roster. The team only made two changes coming into the year after placing top four at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship.

The team added Yoo ‘Delight’ Hwan-joong and Kim ‘Peyz’ Su-hwan, who both previously were in Gen.G’s academy system, to the bot lane and hopped to compete for world titles yet again in 2023.

The squad managed to win the LCK Spring and Summer playoffs and qualify for both Worlds 2023 and the Mid-Season Invitational. But the team could not get it done in the final stages yet again, losing the Bilibili Gaming in the semifinals at MSI and the quarterfinals at Worlds.

Going into the 2024 season, Gen.G have decided to implode its roster and move on from stars like Han ‘Peanut’ Wang-ho and Jeong ‘Chovy’ Ji-hoon.

Gen.G move on from star players after top eight finish at Worlds

Gen.G announced right at the start of the free agency window, November 21, that it has not re-signed Chovy, Peanut, Delight, or its top laner Choi ‘Doran’ Hyeon-joon and that they will hit the free market.

All three had their contracts renewed in 2022 to expire in 2023 after their Worlds run, however, the team didn’t seem to want to extend their contracts for another year.

The South Korean esports organization additionally let go of its coaching staff, all of whom had contracts expiring after Worlds 2023. The only player remaining on the Gen.G squad at the moment is Peyz, whose contract goes through 2024.

While the roster change is extreme, Gen.G isn’t the only team to clear its deck for the off-season and should have its pick of the litter when it comes to free agents heading into 2024.

