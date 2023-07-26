Project L fighting game introduces duo play, demo playable at EVO 2023

Riot Games announced that its eagerly-anticipated fighting game, Project L, will feature a duo play system and appear EVO 2023.

Riot originally unveiled the League of Legends fighting game during EVO 2019. Codenamed Project L, the fighter was built around a 2v2 combat system meant to shake up the genre’s status quo.

While Riot hasn’t shared the full list of playable characters as of yet, the confirmed roster features the following: Ahri, Darius, Ekko, Jinx, Katarina, and Illaoi.

The studio’s latest update about the project teases that even more details sit on the horizon. Most notably, a new character and a playable demo will soon take center stage.

LoL fighting game Project L is coming to EVO 2023

The crew at Riot Games confirmed that Project L will return for this year’s EVO festivities. Those who attend can expect the studio to bring a playable demo featuring four characters – Ahri, Darius, Ekko, and a new champion.

That’s right: In addition to a playable demo, Project L’s EVO appearance will also include a new champion reveal. While the fighting game event starts August 3 and ends on August 6, the following post indicates Project L will only stick around from August 4-5.

On top of confirming its EVO 2023 plans, Riot additionally uploaded a dev diary centered around Project L’s duo play feature.

Executive Producer Tom Cannon noted that “Project L isn’t just a tag-based fighting game.” He continued, “it’s a 2v2 team-based fighting game,” allowing teams comprising two players to face off against each other.

So one player will control one champion while their buddy pilots another, meaning Project L is an experience that users can play with and against their friends.

According to Game Director Shaun Rivera, duo play works similarly to tag-team wrestling. One user fights on the main stage; their teammate waits off-screen until their partner tags them in.

Better still, Project L supports several types of matchups – 1v1, 2v2, and 2v1. The latter matchup means solo players can expect to join tag-team battles and control both playable characters on their own.

Project L won’t likely become available as a wide release for a few more years, but EVO 2023 attendees have plenty to look forward to come August.