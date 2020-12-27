Logo
League of Legends

Everything we know about Riot’s LoL fighter “Project L” – roster, more

Published: 27/Dec/2020 14:45 Updated: 27/Dec/2020 15:23

by Michael Gwilliam
Riot Games

Share

Fighting Games Riot Games

On October 15 2019, Riot Games unveiled the first footage of their upcoming League of Legends-based fighting game codenamed “Project L”. The game is helped being designed by Evo co-founder Tom Cannon. 

What type of fighting game is Project L? 

Project L appears to be a 2.5D fighting game similar to the likes of Street Fighter V. 2.5D fighting games have full 3D graphics, but play as
if they’re 2D fighters.

2.5D fighters evolved from 2D fighters, maintaining the same style of gameplay, but with updated graphics.

Riot GamesFootage of Riot’s fighting game was first shown off on October 15 2019.

What will Project L’s gameplay be like?

The game features a standard 90-second match timer. Additionally, the game keeps track of combos indicating how many hits connect with an opponent.

Character-specific meters also indicate the possibility of EX-attacks and supers, though nothing has been shown off yet.

Additionally, while Riot didn’t confirm that the game uses GGPO netcode, the fact that it was made open source makes it likely. Tony Cannon, Tom’s brother, designed GGPO to help create a seemingly lagless online experience to it would make sense for Project L to take advantage of it.

What League of Legends Champions are in Project L?

On the character side, a few champions were spotted including: Ahri, Darius, Katarina and Jinx.

What’s neat is that there are multiple different types of abilities resulting in numerous different styles. While a champion like Darius uses his axe for combat, similar to a game like Soul Calibur, Ahri could be primarily projectile based.

Riot GamesProject L appears to be a 2.5D fighter like Street Fighter.

When is Project L coming out?

Cannon said that the team still has a long way to go, but they’re working very hard on the project. In fact, in a tweet posted after the game was shown, the developer said that isn’t close to release or even alpha.

This was the only info we had for over a year. But then, on December 21 2020, Riot Games registered a new trademark for a logo featuring a large letter L with a lightning bolt through it. It’s fair to assume this is related in some way to Project L.

It also implies Riot could be on the verge of releasing some new teasers, or perhaps even announcing a release date. Either way, it’s a surefire sign that things are progressing, which we love to see.

This logo was trademarked by Riot on December 21 2020. Could this be the logo for Project L?

When was Project L announced?

It had previously been revealed the Riot had been working on a game back at Evo 2019, the world’s biggest fighting game tournament.

“I want to be able to let people in on maybe the worst kept secret in
the universe, which is I can confirm that we are working on a fighting
game for Riot,” Tom Cannon said in an
interview.

Riot GamesA champion resembling Jinx performs a combo on who appears to be Katarina.

On October 15 2019, Riot Games provided more information about the game during their livestream.

“What, I think, League of Legends players expect from this game is different, but in some ways harmonious with what I think fighting game players expect from this game,” Cannon said during a developer video.

“Everyone wants a great game, but what we’ve been seeing is that people are really excited to see Runeterra Champions in a new light.”

With so much talent and effort going into the title, it will be interesting to see how the game progresses and if it can shake up the fighting game landscape.

League of Legends

Everything we know about Viego, League’s Ruined King champion: abilities, release date

Published: 27/Dec/2020 6:54

by Andrew Amos
Viego the Ruined King in League of Legends
Riot Games

Share

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Viego

League of Legends is about to crown a new king, and his name is Viego. After months of teasers, the Ruined King is being added as the MOBA’s 154th champion. Here’s everything we know about Viego, including his abilities and release date.

It’s been a long time coming, but the Ruined King has finally arrived in League of Legends. In anticipation of the standalone Ruined King title, the man himself, Viego, is set to arrive to Runeterra shortly.

The champion’s release was caught up in a series of leaks uncovered on December 26 as a late Christmas present to League players. Here’s what we know of Viego, the Ruined King, so far.

Who is Viego in League of Legends?

Viego is joining the League of Legends roster as the MOBA’s 154th champion. The champion’s addition isn’t anything new, with Riot alluding to the Ruined King as early as September 2020 in their champion roadmaps. However, the name is.

Viego is described as a jungle-skirmisher, and a champion “you may just find yourself falling for…twisting hearts and possessing minds.”

However, outside of this little teaser ⁠— and the small snippets we’ve seen of him in the Ruined King standalone trailer, that’s all we now so far.

Viego's sword in League of Legends
Riot Games
The mark on Viego’s sword in the Ruined King trailer matches that of a ring Riot shared in a September blog post.

Viego’s abilities

None of Viego’s abilities have been leaked or revealed yet, but we do know a few things. One is that he’s a jungle-skirmisher, so his playstyle is going to be quite brawly.

He is also going to be “twisting hearts and possessing minds,” which could mean a number of things. A charm mechanic may be on the way, as well as a way to potentially control an enemy champion for a short period of time. At this point though, it’s all speculation.

Viego release date in League of Legends

Viego is set to arrive shortly. The champion is expected to drop on League patch 11.2, which launches on January 21, 2021. Viego should launch on the patch day, or a few days after.

However, all this information is according to leaks right now. There’s nothing confirmed on Riot’s end, so until then, take everything with a grain of salt. We will update you as more information arises.