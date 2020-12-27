Everything we know about Riot’s LoL fighter “Project L” – roster, more

On October 15 2019, Riot Games unveiled the first footage of their upcoming League of Legends-based fighting game codenamed “Project L”. The game is helped being designed by Evo co-founder Tom Cannon.

What type of fighting game is Project L?

Project L appears to be a 2.5D fighting game similar to the likes of Street Fighter V. 2.5D fighting games have full 3D graphics, but play as

if they’re 2D fighters.

2.5D fighters evolved from 2D fighters, maintaining the same style of gameplay, but with updated graphics.

Footage of Riot’s fighting game was first shown off on October 15 2019.

What will Project L’s gameplay be like?

The game features a standard 90-second match timer. Additionally, the game keeps track of combos indicating how many hits connect with an opponent.

Read More: How to play Legends of Runeterra

Character-specific meters also indicate the possibility of EX-attacks and supers, though nothing has been shown off yet.

Additionally, while Riot didn’t confirm that the game uses GGPO netcode, the fact that it was made open source makes it likely. Tony Cannon, Tom’s brother, designed GGPO to help create a seemingly lagless online experience to it would make sense for Project L to take advantage of it.

What League of Legends Champions are in Project L?

On the character side, a few champions were spotted including: Ahri, Darius, Katarina and Jinx.

What’s neat is that there are multiple different types of abilities resulting in numerous different styles. While a champion like Darius uses his axe for combat, similar to a game like Soul Calibur, Ahri could be primarily projectile based.

Project L appears to be a 2.5D fighter like Street Fighter.

When is Project L coming out?

Cannon said that the team still has a long way to go, but they’re working very hard on the project. In fact, in a tweet posted after the game was shown, the developer said that isn’t close to release or even alpha.

Thx for all the well wishes for Riot's fighting gsme project. Just want to make one thing clear, the game is not close to release, or even Alpha. — Tom Cannon (@ProtomCannon) October 16, 2019

This was the only info we had for over a year. But then, on December 21 2020, Riot Games registered a new trademark for a logo featuring a large letter L with a lightning bolt through it. It’s fair to assume this is related in some way to Project L.

It also implies Riot could be on the verge of releasing some new teasers, or perhaps even announcing a release date. Either way, it’s a surefire sign that things are progressing, which we love to see.

When was Project L announced?

It had previously been revealed the Riot had been working on a game back at Evo 2019, the world’s biggest fighting game tournament.

“I want to be able to let people in on maybe the worst kept secret in

the universe, which is I can confirm that we are working on a fighting

game for Riot,” Tom Cannon said in an

interview.

A champion resembling Jinx performs a combo on who appears to be Katarina.

On October 15 2019, Riot Games provided more information about the game during their livestream.

“What, I think, League of Legends players expect from this game is different, but in some ways harmonious with what I think fighting game players expect from this game,” Cannon said during a developer video.

“Everyone wants a great game, but what we’ve been seeing is that people are really excited to see Runeterra Champions in a new light.”

With so much talent and effort going into the title, it will be interesting to see how the game progresses and if it can shake up the fighting game landscape.