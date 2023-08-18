Riot names Head of LoL Esports Americas ahead of LCS Finals

Riot Games has announced that Carlos Antunes has been named the Head of League of Legends Esports for the Americas. The announcement comes just before the LCS Championship Weekend in Newark.

Antunes will oversee League of Legends’ competitive ecosystem in North America, Latin America, and Brazil, leading the esports strategy in these regions in coordination with Raul Fernandez, the Head of Esports for the Americas, and Naz Aletaha, Global Head of LoL Esports.

The Brazilian executive, who is known as ‘Caco’ in the Brazilian scene, joined Riot Games in 2016 as the company’s Head of Esports for Brazil.

He has played a major role as CBLOL, Brazil’s main League of Legends league, “has seen continuous viewership and revenue” since 2018, Riot Games stated. CBLOL Split 1 beat the LCS Spring Spit in terms of peak viewers, average viewers, and hours watched, according to data firm Esports Charts.

CBLOL Antunes helped take the CBLOL to unprecedented levels during his seven years with Riot Brazil

“It’s been an incredible honor to be a part of Riot Games and the esports community,” Antunes said in a statement. “Over the past several years, being close to players, teams, and fans has been immensely gratifying, especially in contributing to the growth of leagues that unite our passionate community.

“As I transition into my new role, I am committed to exploring new ways to deliver sports and entertainment to our community across the Americas.”

Antunes’ appointment comes at a critical moment for the LCS, where viewership continues to shrink. Meanwhile, TSM are looking to move to another region, and there are rumblings that another LCS team is also looking to cash in on its slot.

For almost two weeks, the LCS Summer Split was in jeopardy after the members of the LCS Players Association (LCSPA) voted in favor of a walkout. In the end, the walkout was called off after Riot, the LCSPA and the teams reached an agreement on terms to resume the season.

The LCS Summer Split will come to an end on August 19-20 with the Championship Weekend. The Prudential Center, in Newark, New Jersey, will stage the lower bracket final and the grand final as Cloud9, Team Liquid, and NRG vie for the title.