Astralis fined by Riot Games after LEC investigation - Dexerto

Danish esports organization Astralis must pay a €5,000 fine, and must fulfill new requirements, Riot Games has ruled after an investigation into the team’s missing salary payments to players, and the actions of the team’s general manager.
LEC Commissioner Maximillian Peter Schmidt said that “multiple Astralis Team Members had reached out to the League reporting missing salary payments as well as conduct unbecoming of an LEC Team Manager by the interim Astralis General Manager.”
The LEC investigation found that the missing salary payments were “tied to the specifics of the Danish jurisdiction and human error.”
“Astralis was fully cooperative and swiftly resolved the matter,” the ruling continues. “The League confirmed all missing payments have now been received by the Team Members.”
Astralis previously played under the Origen brand in the LEC, until rebranding in September.
However, the investigation also found that “the Astralis GM exhibited conduct unbecoming of an LEC Team Manager including the misrepresentation of certain contract terms with the Team Members and a singular instance of verbal misconduct.”
With FIFA 21 now officially launched, and millions of players across the world looking to create the best squad possible on Ultimate Team, we take a look at this season’s schedule for the FIFA 21 Global Series and, the pinnacle of FIFA esports, the eWorld Cup.
This year, EA SPORTS will be providing $3 million to competitors across multiple regions, with the biggest winners taking home the lion share of the cash at FIFA majors and, of course, the eWorld Cup.
There are many different leagues, tournaments and events that players can compete in throughout the season, so let’s take a look at everything you need to know.
FIFA 21 Global Series schedule
The FIFA 21 Global Series is the circuit in which all aspiring competitors can try to make a name for themselves and qualify for the major tournaments.
The FIFA 21 Global Series schedule.
Between November 2020 to June 2021, every major region will have a number of qualifying spots up for grabs to reach playoffs.
Each region will have the following number of qualifiers, though no more than 1024 entrants can take part in one qualifying tournament.
Europe: 5 Qualifiers each on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One
North America: 5 Qualifiers each on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One
South America: 5 Qualifiers each on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One
East Asia: 3 Qualifiers on PlayStation 4
West Asia: 3 Qualifiers on PlayStation 4
Oceania: 3 Qualifiers on PlayStation 4
South Africa: 3 Qualifiers on PlayStation 4
All qualifiers will be double elimination, and players will be seeded based on Global Series Points — you can scroll down this page to find out how to compete in Global Series events and earn more points.
Here are the dates that Global Series qualifiers will take place, so see which weekends are available in your region and make sure you’re free to put your best foot forward.
Europe
North America
South America
East Asia
West Asia & South Africa
Oceania
November 28-29, 2020
December 12-13, 2020
November 21-22, 2020
December 12-13, 2020
November 21-22, 2020
December 12-13, 2020
January 9-10, 2021
January 23-24, 2021
December 12-13, 2020
February 20-21, 2021
January 23-24, 2021
January 23-24, 2021
February 6-7, 2021
February 20-21, 2021
January 23-24, 2021
March 27-28, 2021
March 27-28, 2021
February 20-21, 2021
March 6-7, 2021
March 27-28, 2021
February 20-21, 2021
–
–
–
April 10-11, 2021
April 17-18, 2021
March 27-28, 2021
–
–
–
FIFA 21 eWorld Cup
The eWorld Cup is the pinnacle of the competitive FIFA season, where competitors can become stars and make themselves hundreds of thousands of dollars.
As of yet, there is no set date announced for the eWorld Cup, but it typically takes place in August each year with 32 players — 16 on Xbox, 16 on PS4 — competing to be crowned FIFA world champion.
How to compete in the FIFA 21 Global Series
The Global Series brings together some of the biggest names in FIFA esports.
To take part in the FIFA 21 Global Series and kickstart your esports career, there are six key steps that EA have laid out to help you know what you need to do.
Achieve FUT Champions Verification by reaching Elite 1 in a single Weekend League before December 31.
Earn points in FUT Champions based on your best Weekend League performance each month. For example, if you get 30 wins out of 30 one weekend and 29 in the rest of the month, you will get 30 Global Series points.
Earn points in Online Qualifiers, as detailed above, with regional qualifiers being the primary way to earn a spot in regional playoffs.
Represent a football club in domestic leagues, each of which will have automatic qualification spots into regional playoffs — this is where you can expect to find some of the top competition.
Qualify for the regional playoffs, facing off against the best of the best in your region, for hundreds of thousands of dollars in prize pool and a chance to qualify for the FIFA eWorld Cup. Here’s how many players will qualify for playoffs in each region:
Europe, PlayStation 4 – 64 Players
Europe, Xbox One – 64 Players
North America, PlayStation 4 – 16 Players
North America, Xbox One – 16 Players
South America, PlayStation 4 – 32 Players
South America, Xbox One – 16 Players
West Asia & South Africa, PlayStation 4 – 16 Players
East Asia, PlayStation 4 – 8 Players
Oceania, PlayStation 4 – 8 Players
MoAuba lifted the eWorld Cup during the FIFA 20 season in 2019.
So, that’s everything we know so far about the FIFA 21 Global Series and the eWorld Cup.
You best get building your Ultimate Team now, as qualifiers will be popping up before you know it, and you want to give yourself the best chance to be in the money when the eWorld Cup finally rolls around.