Astralis fined by Riot Games after LEC investigation - Dexerto

 Astralis fined by Riot Games after LEC investigation
League of Legends

Astralis fined by Riot Games after LEC investigation

Published: 13/Oct/2020 14:27 Updated: 13/Oct/2020 14:33

by Calum Patterson
Astralis LEC
Riot Games

Astralis LEC Riot Games

Danish esports organization Astralis must pay a €5,000 fine, and must fulfill new requirements, Riot Games has ruled after an investigation into the team’s missing salary payments to players, and the actions of the team’s general manager.

LEC Commissioner Maximillian Peter Schmidt said that “multiple Astralis Team Members had reached out to the League reporting missing salary payments as well as conduct unbecoming of an LEC Team Manager by the interim Astralis General Manager.”

The LEC investigation found that the missing salary payments were “tied to the specifics of the Danish jurisdiction and human error.”

“Astralis was fully cooperative and swiftly resolved the matter,” the ruling continues. “The League confirmed all missing payments have now been received by the Team Members.”

Origen LoL team
Riot Games
Astralis previously played under the Origen brand in the LEC, until rebranding in September.

However, the investigation also found that “the Astralis GM exhibited conduct unbecoming of an LEC Team Manager including the misrepresentation of certain contract terms with the Team Members and a singular instance of verbal misconduct.”

The GM in question is not named. Astralis’s former GM, Martin ‘Deficio’ Lynge, who was there when the team went by Origen in the LEC, left at the same time as the rebranding was announced, back in September.

In addition to the €5,000 fine, Astralis must now meet four extra requirements as an organization in the LEC:

  • Astralis is required to establish and communicate a direct avenue which Team Members can use to report potential grievances towards the Astralis ownership group.
  • Astralis is required to establish an on-boarding program for their Team Members including an outline of the above as well as an overview of Danish vacation pay and tax/payment/EasyID requirements.
  • The League will schedule check-in calls with all Team Members in the 2021 Season to ensure the above has been executed.
  • Astralis and their General Manager will be officially warned for conduct unbecoming of an LEC Team Manager as we consider the LEC organizations responsible for the actions of their employees.

At the time of writing, Astralis has not commented publicly on the LEC’s ruling.

The organization is best known for its CS:GO team, and rebranded their FIFA and LoL teams to unify the brand under the Astralis banner.

FIFA

FIFA 21 Global Series & eWorld Cup: Schedule, start dates, how to qualify

Published: 13/Oct/2020 9:57

by Jacob Hale
FIFA 21 Global Series and eWorld Cup
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA eWorld Cup

With FIFA 21 now officially launched, and millions of players across the world looking to create the best squad possible on Ultimate Team, we take a look at this season’s schedule for the FIFA 21 Global Series and, the pinnacle of FIFA esports, the eWorld Cup.

This year, EA SPORTS will be providing $3 million to competitors across multiple regions, with the biggest winners taking home the lion share of the cash at FIFA majors and, of course, the eWorld Cup.

There are many different leagues, tournaments and events that players can compete in throughout the season, so let’s take a look at everything you need to know.

FIFA 21 Global Series schedule

The FIFA 21 Global Series is the circuit in which all aspiring competitors can try to make a name for themselves and qualify for the major tournaments.

FIFA 21 Global Series schedule
EA SPORTS
The FIFA 21 Global Series schedule.

Between November 2020 to June 2021, every major region will have a number of qualifying spots up for grabs to reach playoffs.

Each region will have the following number of qualifiers, though no more than 1024 entrants can take part in one qualifying tournament.

  • Europe: 5 Qualifiers each on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One
  • North America: 5 Qualifiers each on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One
  • South America: 5 Qualifiers each on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One
  • East Asia: 3 Qualifiers on PlayStation 4
  • West Asia: 3 Qualifiers on PlayStation 4
  • Oceania: 3 Qualifiers on PlayStation 4
  • South Africa: 3 Qualifiers on PlayStation 4

All qualifiers will be double elimination, and players will be seeded based on Global Series Points — you can scroll down this page to find out how to compete in Global Series events and earn more points.

Here are the dates that Global Series qualifiers will take place, so see which weekends are available in your region and make sure you’re free to put your best foot forward.

Europe North America South America East Asia West Asia & South Africa Oceania
November 28-29, 2020 December 12-13, 2020 November 21-22, 2020 December 12-13, 2020 November 21-22, 2020 December 12-13, 2020
January 9-10, 2021 January 23-24, 2021 December 12-13, 2020 February 20-21, 2021 January 23-24, 2021 January 23-24, 2021
February 6-7, 2021 February 20-21, 2021 January 23-24, 2021 March 27-28, 2021 March 27-28, 2021 February 20-21, 2021
March 6-7, 2021 March 27-28, 2021 February 20-21, 2021
April 10-11, 2021 April 17-18, 2021 March 27-28, 2021

FIFA 21 eWorld Cup

The eWorld Cup is the pinnacle of the competitive FIFA season, where competitors can become stars and make themselves hundreds of thousands of dollars.

As of yet, there is no set date announced for the eWorld Cup, but it typically takes place in August each year with 32 players — 16 on Xbox, 16 on PS4 — competing to be crowned FIFA world champion.

How to compete in the FIFA 21 Global Series

FIFA 21 Global Series teams and players
EA SPORTS
The Global Series brings together some of the biggest names in FIFA esports.

To take part in the FIFA 21 Global Series and kickstart your esports career, there are six key steps that EA have laid out to help you know what you need to do.

Here’s what they are:

  1. Register to compete in the FIFA 21 Global Series between October 9, 2020 and December 31, 2020.
  2. Achieve FUT Champions Verification by reaching Elite 1 in a single Weekend League before December 31.
  3. Earn points in FUT Champions based on your best Weekend League performance each month. For example, if you get 30 wins out of 30 one weekend and 29 in the rest of the month, you will get 30 Global Series points.
  4. Earn points in Online Qualifiers, as detailed above, with regional qualifiers being the primary way to earn a spot in regional playoffs.
  5. Represent a football club in domestic leagues, each of which will have automatic qualification spots into regional playoffs — this is where you can expect to find some of the top competition.
  6. Qualify for the regional playoffs, facing off against the best of the best in your region, for hundreds of thousands of dollars in prize pool and a chance to qualify for the FIFA eWorld Cup. Here’s how many players will qualify for playoffs in each region:
    • Europe, PlayStation 4 – 64 Players
    • Europe, Xbox One – 64 Players
    • North America, PlayStation 4 – 16 Players
    • North America, Xbox One – 16 Players
    • South America, PlayStation 4 – 32 Players
    • South America, Xbox One – 16 Players
    • West Asia & South Africa, PlayStation 4 – 16 Players
    • East Asia, PlayStation 4 – 8 Players
    • Oceania, PlayStation 4 – 8 Players
MoAuba FIFA eWorld Cup
EA SPORTS
MoAuba lifted the eWorld Cup during the FIFA 20 season in 2019.

So, that’s everything we know so far about the FIFA 21 Global Series and the eWorld Cup.

You best get building your Ultimate Team now, as qualifiers will be popping up before you know it, and you want to give yourself the best chance to be in the money when the eWorld Cup finally rolls around.