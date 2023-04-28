Riot devs reveal plan for massive Mythic item overhaul in League of Legends

The Season 11 Mythic item update was one of the biggest updates in League of Legends history, and, while it was positively received for the most part, the balance team at Riot is looking at how they can switch things up.

With over 60 items getting changed all at once, the League of Legends Season 11 Mythic item update was a lot to take in at the time. And, while many of the items have been slightly altered or reworked out of being Mythics and a few Mythics have been added since then, many of the initially updated items have kept the same identity.

And, while there are some champions that heavily rely on getting a Mythic item to hit their power spike, there are others like Ezreal and Kog’Maw who can end the game without having bought one of these items at all.

For other champions, items like Divine Sunderer and Immortal Shieldbow are so essential that they have to be rushed above all else. So, going into the mid-season, developers at Riot are looking to make some big changes going into the later half of Season 13.

League of Legends devs promise sweeping Mythic item changes

Riot developers revealed that, while Mythic items have some upsides, they aren’t happy with the way they exist in the current League of Legends ecosystem. And, if the changes they’re proposing don’t work out, removing the item type outright isn’t off the table.

There are some itemization changes pointed largely at the bot lane, with enchanter and ADC focused Mythics getting the most changes in the midseason balance pass. This is partially an experiment to see whether or not these changes result in a more satisfying gameplay experience, something detailed by the devs in a video outlining their plans.

There are sure to be some big switch-ups on the bottom side of the map considering that items like Immortal Shieldbow have already been confirmed to be getting downgraded to Legendary items rather than being a build-defining Mythic.

The ADC changes got the most attention in their dev blog, with the new set of Mythics for the class confirmed to be Infinity Edge, Navori Quickblades, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and Galeforce. Kraken Slayer and Shieldbow will be downgraded to Legendaries and redesigned to scale back their power, and Statikk Shiv will be making a comeback after a few seasons away from the game.

A few lethality items are also getting changed, with Prowler’s Claw getting entirely re-designed and downgraded to a Legendary, Duskblade of Draktharr getting reworked entirely, and Youmuu’s Ghostblade getting moved up to being a Mythic.

The specifics on enchanter Mythic changes have yet to be revealed in detail, but their goal with the upcoming changes are to make them “more satisfying to use”. Even if most champions end up building the same item every game.

All of these changes are set to go live after MSI 2023 ends and are sure to spice up the meta.