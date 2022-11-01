Caedrel calls out Riot over Worlds co-stream picks: “F***ing slap in the face”

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at [email protected]

League of Legends commentator and former pro player Marc Robert ‘Caedrel’ Lamont has criticized Riot Games for its lineup of co-streamers for the League of Legends World Championship grand final on November 5.

For the Worlds 2022 final, the developer chose five streamers in four different languages to co-stream the match: Feng ‘Rita’ Yu in Chinese, ‘Sykkuno’ in English, ‘Sangho’ and ‘MinGyo’ in Korean and Ibai ‘Ibai’ Llanos in Spanish.

League of Legends commentator Caedrel has added his voice to the chorus of critics who have slammed the developer’s choices, particularly that of the English-language co-streamer.

“As much as it’s awesome that they’re giving it to big personalities, this is a huge f***ing slap in the face to League content creators who have been grinding co-streaming all year long and are really passionate about the League esports scene,” Caedrel said on Twitter. “Really disappointing to see, to be honest.”

Caedrel wants more dedicated creators to co-stream Worlds

League of Legends has its fair share of dedicated content creators, whose entire brand is watching professional leagues across the world, talking about the pro scene, and playing the game. Content creators like Christian ‘IWDominate’ Rivera and Nick ‘LS’ De Cesare are two names that the community has thrown out as more deserving of the English-speaking co-streaming slot than Sykkuno.

Sykkuno is not known as a League of Legends esports co-streamer, but he has the title as his second-most streamed game, according to Twitch Tracker.

Replies to Caedrel’s tweet from other prominent figures in the industry, like Fnatic’s League of Legends head coach Jakob ‘YamatoCannon’ Mebdi and Valorant streamer Jonas ‘AverageJonas’ Navarsete, suggested that, with this choice of co-streamers, Riot wants to draw in viewers that would not watch the match otherwise.

Riot allowed many creators to co-stream its Valorant world championships over a month ago from inside the venue itself and invited many big streamers, even some who are not usually associated with the game, to the tournament to showcase the esport.

The Worlds 2022 grand final starts on November 5 as T1 clashes against DRX for the right to lift the Summoner’s Cup.