Riot announce LoL 2020 All-Star event details: online format, more - Dexerto

The LoL 2020 All-Star event is back, but it’s not going to be in person like Worlds 2020. Instead, Riot are hosting an online event like the Mid-Season Streamathon, highlighting the best players from across the world, starting on December 18.
The League of Legends season is now over for 2020. After the end of the World Championship, players are putting their feet up in the off-season — either locking themselves in with their old teams for 2021, or shifting rosters and regions.
However, they’re also taking part in LoL 2020 All-Star. The world’s best players from all regions are taking part in the fun to cap off Season 10. However, there’s a bit of a change this year compared to last All-Star events: it’s being held online.
We're excited to announce that the 2020 League of Legends All-Star Event will take place from December 18-20! #AllStar2020
The event will be streamed on the Riot Games Twitch channel, as well as on lolesports.com. We’ve embedded the Twitch stream below for your convenience.
Who is playing at LoL 2020 All-Star?
As like every year, LoL 2020 All-Star teams will be chosen by the fans. This year though, you won’t be region locked to your home region. You’ll be able to vote for one pro in each role from all regions.
Voting is expected to open up on November 9 and will run until November 16. We will update this once the All-Star teams are confirmed.
LoL All-Star: the only event where you’ll see Tyler1 hugging Faker.
What events are on at LoL 2020 All-Star?
The All-Star tournament will be divided into two stages: Underdog Uprising and Superstar Showdown.
The Underdog Uprising will feature the world’s best regions, including the LCK, LPL, LCS, and LEC, taking on their minor region neighbours, who will be attempting to upset the big names.
The Superstar Showdown will feature superteams from each of the four major regions, made up of former pros, top influencers, and the All-Star squads. They’ll be taking part in some Summoner’s Rift games with a twist — good timing, given preseason 11 will be out by then.
There’ll also be the 1v1 competition, which has crowned legends like Bwipo and Caps as the world’s best duelists.
Another massive Warzone event is heating up as popular content creator and battle royale champion Jordan ‘HusKerrs’ Thomas is hosting his very own tournament with $300,000 on the line.
Following close behind Vikkstar’s original Warzone competition, HusKerrs is next in line for his own huge Call of Duty event. HusKerrs Howl aims to crown the best partners in the world as this unique event focuses on Duos action.
After making history as the first player to pass six figures in Warzone winnings, it’s only fitting that HusKerrs’ event comes with the biggest prize pool yet. A whopping $300,000 is up for grabs over the course of two weeks.
From the teams that will be dropping in to when each round of action is taking place, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about the HusKerrs Howl Warzone event.
Excited to announce the HusKerrs' Howl multiday Warzone competition! HUGE prize pool of $300k, with a special Zombie event on Oct. 30th.
The HusKerrs Howl event is one of the biggest Warzone tournaments to date. Not just in terms of prizing, but in how long it’s set to last and how many teams will be getting involved.
Duos will be dropping into Verdansk across multiple weeks in order to qualify for the Finals. Additionally, there’s also a special one-off Zombie Trios section to get things going before the Duos competition really begins.
A brand new Twitch channel has been created just for this event with HusKerrs set to host. We’ve embedded this below for your convenience. Expect almost every competitor to be sharing their own perspective throughout the tournament as well.
HusKerrs Howl Warzone event schedule
HusKerrs Howl will be starting with a Zombie Royale showdown.
First up is the special Zombie Day event on Friday, October 30 at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET. This is a unique Trios competition in the Zombie Royale playlists. Only one team can take out the prize for what is essentially a warm-up run before the real show starts up.
The following day on October 31, Duos will be dropping in for the first round of qualifying action. This will be followed up by the second and third rounds on November 5 and November 6 respectively.
Last but not least, the best Duos from the qualifiers will advance through to the Finals. This takes place on November 7 to determine the overall winner of the HusKerrs Howl event.
HusKerrs Howl Zombie Royale results
For this opening portion of the event, Trios were dropping into the limited-time Zombie Royale playlist. With Verdansk pitch black and powerful Zombies all over the map, it was certainly one of the more unique challenges to date. All of the expected names were involved though given the unique format of this competition, teams weren’t limited by a KD cap of any kind.
Two teams failed to win a single round though others blitzed through the upper bracket without dropping a round. Destroy, Tfue, & Zlaner had the Zombie playlist on lock as they took down some stacked Trios on their way to the Grand Finals.
They matched up against Aydan, SuperEvan, & Rated. While they finally lost their first round of the event, Tfue’s team kept the momentum alive and took out the trophy on day one. There might not be another Zombie-themed Warzone competition for another 12 months, so they’ll have some rare bragging rights until the Haunting of Verdansk returns.
Placement
Team
Prize
1st
Destroy, Tfue, & Zlaner
$30,000
2nd
Aydan, SuperEvan, & Rated
–
3rd
HusKerrs, Symfuhny, & Tommey
–
4th
IcemanIsaac, Rallied, & FeLo
–
5th
FormaL, Scump, & Ricky
–
6th
TeePee, Dougisraw, & Unrational
–
7th
Priestahh, Swagg, & Booya
–
8th
TimTheTatman, aHTracT12, & Frozone
–
9th
Bobby, Crimsix, & Censor
–
10th
DadBodGaming, PickNickBasket, & Oakleyboiii
–
11th
DiazBiffle, Repullze, & LuckyChamu
–
12th
Merk, Maven, & Crowder
–
HusKerrs Howl Qualifier #1 results
With the event now shifting to Duos competition, teams came out firing on all cylinders. HusKerrs Howl boasts the biggest prize pool to date so every singly round mattered more than ever before. Certain players found their groove early on and swept right through their opponents in the opening round. The likes of Maven & Merk, Tfue & Destroy, and even TeePee & Crowder were all knocked out of the running early on.
Veteran Warzone competitors proved themselves once again in this first qualifier, however. From Tommey & Rated to Symfuhny and HusKerrs himself, everyone was gunning for the all-important top three. In his very own event, HusKerrs came extremely close to clinching a spot in the finals. He finished in fourth place, just one spot away from punching his ticket alongside Symfuhny.
Ultimately, the first qualifying event came down to a heated standoff between the Duos of Tommey & Rated and Zlaner & Aydan. It didn’t take long to determine the overall winner though, as Zlaner & Aydan played their best games yet and cruised through to a 3-0 win.
Placement
Team
Prize
1st
Zlaner & Aydan
$30,000 + Spot in the Finals
2nd
Tommey & Rated
Spot in the Finals
3rd
SuperEvan & Diazbiffle
Spot in the Finals
4th
Symfuhny & HusKerrs
–
5th
IcemanIsaac & exzachtt
–
6th
Repullze & Priestahh
–
7th
Dashy & Almxnd
–
8th
Scump & FormaL
–
9th
DadBodGaming & PickNickBasket
–
10th
DougisRaw & Ricky
–
11th
Swagg & Booya
–
12th
TeePee & Crowder
–
13th
Bobbypoff & Crimsix
–
14th
LuckyChamu & JoeWoe
–
15th
Maven & Merk
–
16th
Tfue & Destroy
–
HusKerrs Howl Qualifier #2 results
For the second qualifying event, only eight Duos were lined up to earn a spot in the finals. Every single player in this round of action came straight from the first qualifier, there were no new duos dropping in. While the foes might have been familiar, results were as unpredictable as ever.
After coming up close in the first round, HusKerrs himself failed to win a single round with his partner Symfuhny. Similarly, IcemanIsaac & exzachtt were also knocked out in the very first round. However, things turned around for Duos that couldn’t quite keep up in the first qualifier.
After placing 13th and 7th respectively, Bobbypoff & Crimsix met Dashy & Almxnd in the grand finals. It was a close affair after a first outing earlier in the day. The same winners pushed through both rounds though as Bobbypoff & Crimsix proved too strong.
Placement
Team
Prize
1st
Bobbypoff & Crimsix
$20,000 + Spot in the Finals
2nd
Dashy & Almxnd
$10,000 + Spot in the Finals
3rd
DougisRaw & Ricky
–
4th
Tfue & Destroy
–
5th
LuckyChamu & JoeWoe
–
6th
DadBodGaming & PickNickBasket
–
7th
IcemanIsaac & exzachtt
–
8th
Symfuhny & HusKerrs
–
HusKerrs Howl Warzone event format
This particular competition is for Duos only.
This particular Warzone competition is for Duos only and will feature a double-elimination bracket. 16 teams will be dropping in for the first day of action. They will go head to head until the very end with only the Top 3 qualifying for the Finals.
For the final two days of the qualifiers, only eight duos will be playing. From here, the Top 2 make it into the Finals. This makes seven Duos so HusKerrs will be taking the eighth and final spot.
As teams are going head to head, the Duo with the highest point total in each matchup will advance. No different from most Warzone events, teams will be awarded one point per elimination. There’s currently no telling how many points will be awarded for higher placements in each match.
Stay tuned over the coming days for full recaps and results as the action gets underway. Big names such as Symfuhny, Aydan, and TeePee are all expected for the event. So it’s sure to be an intense tournament.