 League of Legends' Faker joins Run BTS! and performs with them - Dexerto
Logo
League of Legends

League of Legends’ Faker joins Run BTS! and performs with them

Published: 3/Nov/2020 18:51

by Lauren Bergin
Faker-BTS

Share

BTS Faker

Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyoek has become more than just a LoL player – he’s a Korean icon, so it makes a lot of sense that he’s on BTS’ variety show. 

Variety shows have become a quintessential part of Korean culture. With shows like Running Man attracting a worldwide audience, hosting A-list celebrities such as Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill, as well as their own South Korean stars on a regular basis.

One of these stars is Faker, the legendary T1 midlaner; however, instead of being on Running Man, he’s on BTS’ live series, ‘Run BTS!.’ Alongside his fellow T1 teammates, Faker’s set to appear on the episodes entitled ‘League of Number One’.

The first of these airs on 3 November, with the second episode yet to be announced.

Faker at Worlds 2019 semi finals
Colin Young-Wolff / Riot Games
Faker has become a local and global sensation.

How to watch

If you’re interested in watching one of the world’s favorite LoL players partake in some weird and wonderful challenges then you can catch the episode on V Live.

What is Faker doing on BTS’ show?

T1 are in BTS’ words “the BTS of the gaming world”, so it makes a lot of sense that the show revolves around playing a plethora of different games and undertaking some bizarre challenges.

BTS-Faker
Run BTS!
Faker alongside his T1 teammates and BTS.

Several of these are integral parts of every Korean variety show: the first game that they play revolves around fitting each player’s name in the space between a series of beats. If they fail, then they are out of the game until one is left standing.

The members of BTS are then forced to take on League of Legends alongside some of Korea’s most decorated players. In mixed squads, the boys fight for their place as the best LoL team.

Call of Duty

Clayster reveals his number 1 trash talker in Call of Duty

Published: 3/Nov/2020 17:50

by Jacob Hale
Clayster shush Dallas Empire CDL
Call of Duty League

Share

clayster

Trash talk has been an integral part of the Call of Duty esports scene for as long as competitions have been going, and veteran player James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks has been there to witness just about all of it. But who’s the best trash talker in CoD history?

There have been some iconic moments of trash talk in Call of Duty tournaments of years past, especially in the golden days of Black Ops 2 and Ghosts, in which there seemed to be no holds barred by players.

While the banter might have cooled down a little in recent years, especially with the increased professionalism in the franchised Call of Duty League, there still seems to be room for it, just not as much as there once was.

So, while taking a trip down memory lane, Clayster revealed who he believes are the best trash talkers in the history of the esport.

Clayster complexity team Black Ops 2
Team Beyond
Clayster is a veteran of the scene, and has given out his fair share of trash talk, too.

In a video posted to the New York Subliners YouTube channel, the team in which Clayster recently joined following his World Championship win with Dallas Empire, the veteran pro reeled off his top 5 trash talkers.

Giving credit to the likes of the late Phillip ‘PHiZZURP’ Klemenov, European veteran Dylan ‘MadCat’ Daly and Black Ops 2 world champ Adam ‘KiLLa’ Sloss, Clay finally revealed who he believes to be the number one trash talker in CoD esports history: Patrick ‘Aches’ Price.

“This guy… he was just relentless,” Clay said. “He had basically a speakerphone in his coach to talk trash for him. But, I got to give it to him, the guy knows what to say. He’s the master finesser, the master manipulator and this guy knows how to trash talk with the best of them.”

Here’s the order of Clayster’s top trash talkers in Call of Duty:

  1. Aches
  2. Study & NAMELESS
  3. KiLLa
  4. MadCat
  5. PHiZZURP

All of the above have had some truly memorable smack-talking moments throughout their careers and feature in our top 10 funny trash-talking moments in Call of Duty History, entertaining the fans and getting into opponents’ heads at the same time.

Whether or not you agree with Clayster’s list, you can’t deny that every one of the pros mentioned has really had their moments.