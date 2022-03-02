League of Legends Anima Squad 2022 event details: Skins, missions, rewards

Riven is getting some friends with the Anima Squad event in League of Legends seeing new champions unleash their own spirit animals. Here’s a list of all the new skins coming, as well as the missions and rewards on offer during the event.

The new Anima Squad skin line is coming to League of Legends, and with it comes an in-game event with plenty of rewards on offer.

Not only is there a host of new cosmetics, but there’s also the revamped Mythic Essence system to look forward to as Riot tackles the Prestige skin problem.

Here’s what you need to know about the League of Legends Anima Squad event.

League of Legends Anima Squad 2022 skins: Riven, Jinx, more

Battle Bunny Riven now has a few more friends in her Anima Squad. The new League of Legends skin line features futuristic costumes with a distinct animal touch. Each champion has their own spirit beast waiting to be unleashed.

Battle Bat Vayne

Battle Wolf Sylas

Battle Bunny Miss Fortune

Battle Cat Jinx

Riven is also getting a Prime version of her Battle Bunny skin which first released in 2012. The upgraded version features the iconic carrot-style blade, but with a new high-tech bunny suit. As for the Prestige skin, that’ll be going to Jinx, trading in the blue-and-black tones for white-and-gold with a splash of pink.

Most of the skins will be available for 1350 RP, except the Legendary Miss Fortune skin for 1820 RP. The Prestige Jinx skin will also cost 2000 event tokens.

⚔️🤖 Anima Squad 🤖⚔️ Battle Bat Vayne 🦇

Battle Bunny Miss Fortune 🐰

Battle Cat Jinx 😸

Battle Wolf Sylas 🐺

Battle Bunny Prime Riven 🐰

Battle Cat Jinx Prestige Edition 😻✨#PBE pic.twitter.com/sUe4Xz5hGx — League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) March 1, 2022

League of Legends Anima Squad 2022 event missions

The League of Legends Anima Squad 2022 event missions are yet to be revealed. However, the same system with a selection of free missions with a small number of tokens plus a more fleshed-out premium pass.

If you want to get the various chromas and borders on offer (more on that below), you’ll need to get the premium pass and complete those missions. We will update you with those once they’re made public.

League of Legends Anima Squad 2022 event rewards

The Anima Squad event in League of Legends will feature the same smattering of rewards compared to previous ones. There is a bit of a difference though: Prestige Points are being retired for Mythic Essence, which players can earn to buy limited skins.

The first Mythic Essence skin is Ashen Knight Pyke. While it’s not releasing as part of the Anima Squad event, it’ll be available alongside it for 100 Mythic Essence on release. Riot has announced the Mythic Essence bundle ⁠— which currently costs 2200 tokens for 100 Prestige Points ⁠— will be increased to 125 to make it more worthwhile purchasing too.

Outside of that though, chromas, borders, summoner icons, and more will be available in the Anima Squad event shop. We’ll update you with exact prices once they’re made available.

Ashen Knight Pyke will be 100 ME when he releases in patch 12.06 We've also adjusted our chroma releases for Ashen Knights. This may change in future seasons, but we're only doing 1 special chroma per AK skin, rather than a bundle for each. Behold: the Emberwoken Chroma! pic.twitter.com/0G7i0KmR2B — KenAdamsNSA (@KenAdamsNSA) March 1, 2022

League of Legends Anima Squad 2022 event release date

The League of Legends Anima Squad 2022 event is set to launch during League patch 12.6, which goes live on March 30.

It will run for around a month, giving players until the end of April to finish all the missions and get all the rewards.