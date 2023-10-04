Only one Western LoL pro makes Caedrel’s Worlds 2023 top players list

LoL content creator Marc ‘Caedrel’ Lamont has revealed his top five players for every role at Worlds 2023, with only one Western player making the cut.

As the countdown to the kickoff day of Worlds 2023 continues, content creators and the League of Legends community at large are coming up with their own player tier lists to stir up discussion ahead of the showpiece event.

In an October 2 stream, Caedrel revealed his top five players attending Worlds 2023 for every position. The British content creator, who recently retired from casting, is one of the over 50 co-streamers already confirmed for the event.

Article continues after ad

With little surprise, LPL giants JD Gaming dominate Caedrel’s tier list, providing the top player in every role except mid lane, where Jeong ‘Chovy’ Ji-hoon appears at No.1 – and even there, he says it’s a tight race between the Gen.G player, JDG’s Zhuo ‘knight’ Ding, and LNG’s Lee ‘Scout’ Ye-chan.

Article continues after ad

T1 star Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok is ranked the fifth-best mid laner of the tournament, not because of form, but because of all the intangibles he brings to the table. “He has something we can’t measure,” Caedrel said while explaining his reasoning.

Article continues after ad

G2 Esports support Mihael ‘Mikyx’ Mehle is the only Western player to make Caedrel’s list, though he made sure to attach an important caveat to his picks: “I didn’t watch the LCS.”

“Next year, hopefully, we can co-stream the LCS and I can be a bit more involved in the LCS,” he added. But my focus has always been LEC, LCK, and LPL.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Caedrel’s Worlds 2023 top 5 players per role

Top Lane:

369 (JD Gaming)

Bin (Bilibili Gaming)

Zeus (T1)

Doran (Gen.G)

Zika (LNG Esports)

Jungle:

Kanavi (JD Gaming)

Peanut (Gen.G)

Tarzan (LNG Esports)

Xun (Bilibili Gaming)

Canyon (Dplus)

Mid Lane:

Chovy (Gen.G)

Knight (JD Gaming)

Scout (LNG Esports)

Yagao (Bilibili Gaming)

Faker (T1)

AD Carry:

Ruler (JD Gaming)

GALA (LNG Esports)

Peyz (Gen.G)

Gumayusi (T1)

Elk (Bilibili Gaming)

Support:

MISSING (JD Gaming)

Delight (Gen.G)

ON (Bilibili Gaming)

Mikyx (G2 Esports)

Hang (LNG Esports)

Worlds 2023 will begin on October 10 with the Play-Ins, featuring only eight of the 22 teams competing at the event. All 20 players listed by Caedrel will begin the tournament from the Swiss stage, which is scheduled to start only on October 19.