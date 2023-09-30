Caedrel explains why he retired from casting League of Legends

Caedrel’s retirement was a shock to many, but it’s something he’d been planning for a while. The pro-turned-League of Legends caster explained the toll his busy schedule took on him and why he felt it was necessary to step away.

For many League of Legends fans, getting the opportunity to work on an official broadcast as your full-time job is a dream. Many of those who can’t quite make it as a pro but still love the game try to break into the esports scene, and even those who do land themselves a spot in pro play “retire” to casting.

Caedrel is one such case, a player who was in the LEC for a bit but really found his stride on the caster’s desk. His ability to explain the game at a high level while keeping audiences engaged rapidly grew as he got more experience on the broadcast, making him one of the most beloved talents in League.

That’s made his sudden retirement all the more painful for the most devoted League fans. However, most of those who are sad about him stepping away also understand why he did following his on-stream explanation.

Caedrel reveals the toll casting took on him

Being an approved co-streamer is something few content creators get to do within Riot’s esports titles, but getting that coveted approval can pay off big-time when you’re a trusted voice in the community.

Looking to someone like Tarik in Valorant, it’s possible for co-streams to rival or even eclipse the viewership of the main broadcast. Caedrel was in the unique position of trying to co-stream LPL/LCK matches and be a part of the live broadcast, leading to a packed schedule.

He hasn’t retired because he doesn’t like casting anymore, he’s retiring because he’s trying to find balance and figure out what life looks like outside of League of Legends.

“I’m just exhausted, guys. I think LEC this split, the schedule change, that really f***ed me.” The new LEC schedule for 2023 combined with the LCK’s start time being moved up an hour gave Caedrel almost no free time for multiple days in a row.

“I didn’t really have much of a life outside of streaming and casting. […] I tried to have a girlfriend for a bit, but I felt like it was so hard to maintain anything in my life. I didn’t have time for anything, and I neglected so much,” Caedrel lamented.

He also cited his declining personal health, saying that he wasn’t eating or going to the gym and became very skinny over the course of 2023.

“Everything just got really bad, you know? Trying to work on everything got a bit too hard.”

Caedrel also spoke on streaming being much more lucrative than casting.

“Streaming pays way more – I just don’t think casting can compete with streaming at all. I think anyone can figure that out. Streaming income is way higher than casting income, and that’s just how the industry works.”

These factors combined made this choice the obvious one for his career going forward, even if it was a painful choice to make. And, while he still plans to pop into the LEC studio a few times each split, he’s making this the start of his journey as a full-time co-streamer and the end of his journey as a caster. At least, for now.

