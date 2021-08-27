New esports comedy show announced centered around fictional League of Legends team

The creators of Netflix hit ‘American Vandal’ are taking their talents to the world of esports with a new documentary-style comedy show poking fun at the highs and lows of competitive gaming.

A new esports-centered comedy show is coming, and it’s got some heavy hitters in its cast. Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault are creating a ‘mockumentary’ style show titled Players for the Paramount+ streaming service.

Tony and Dan previously created the Netflix exclusive ‘American Vandal.’ The documentary-style approach of their new show is similar to that of their previous production, which was a mega-hit on Netflix that scored itself two seasons. Now, the pair are dipping their toes into the world of gaming.

Advertisement

League on the big screen

Players will focus on a pro-LoL team that has never won a championship, but has come heartbreakingly close many times. The dynamics of the team will involve rookies and veterans as they work together to overcome the hump and become champions.

Riot Games will be involved with the project, although to what capacity isn’t known yet. Hopefully, their involvement will bring some LoL authenticity and accuracy to the show. Funny or Die and CBS Studios will also be involved with the project, as they also had a hand in developing American Vandal.

As of now, there’s no casting announcement or timeframe for when we will see the show’s release.

Advertisement

This isn’t the only show about League of Legends coming to the streaming services. Arcane, LoL’s new animated show, is heading to Netflix and will premiere sometime in Fall of 2021.