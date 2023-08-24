NBA legend congratulates Team Liquid on Worlds 2023 qualification

As the hype surrounding Worlds 2023 continues to build, Team Liquid’s qualification for the showpiece LoL competition deserved a shoutout from one of the NBA’s all-time greats.

Team Liquid punched their ticket to Worlds 2023 on August 13 in a tense elimination series against Golden Guardians that even saw the fifth game remade due to a bug that could not be solved by chronobreak.

In the LCS Championship, in Newark, Team Liquid fell to eventual champions NRG in the lower bracket final. This means that the team will have the LCS’ third seed in the Swiss Stage of Worlds 2023.

With the LCS Summer split now in the rearview mirror, Team Liquid got a shoutout from NBA icon Magic Johnson, who is widely regarded as the greatest point guard of all time.

“Proud of how far Team Liquid came this LCS split,” he wrote on Twitter. ”Now eyes on Worlds 2023! #LetsGoLiquid.”

The five-time NBA champion, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers during the Showtime era, is a key investor in aXiomatic, the investment group that acquired a majority stake in Team Liquid in September 2016.

This is not the first time that Magic Johnson has publicly applauded Team Liquid’s esports successes. In 2019, he congratulated the CS:GO team after it won the $1 million Intel Grand Slam.

Team Liquid is one of the 12 teams already confirmed for the Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage, which will kick off on October 19. The final four spots will be taken by the LCK’s fourth seed, an LEC team determined by the Season Finals, and the top two sides of the Worlds Play-In Stage.

