Maple retires as Worlds 2023 shortcomings end a decade-long career

Huang ‘Maple’ Yi-Tang, known for his time with the Flash Wolves and decade-long professional League career, has reportedly retired after his team’s elimination from Worlds 2023.

Maple has announced his retirement from professional League of Legends on social media after losing out in the play-in stage at the 2023 World Championship. The news was first reported by Sheep Esports. The LMS legend rose to prominence on Flash Wolves in the LMS in the early 2010s and has since bounced around a few squads until landing on PSG Talon on June 5, 2023.

With Talon, Maple won the PCS Summer Playoffs and earned a spot at Worlds 2023. The squad managed to make the qualifier stage, defeating both Movistar R7 and Loud 2-0. The squad was one series away from the main event but lost 3-2 in a reverse sweep by the LEC’s BDS.

Maple has played professional League for about a decade and has made numerous international events, and he’s

Maple is one of the most tenured players from Taiwan and has made Worlds seven times on three different teams across his career. League fans should mostly know him for his time on Flash Wolves, where Maple and the team dominated the LMS (now PCS) and made Worlds and the Mid-Season Invitational consistently.

The mid laner moved on from Flash Wolves in 2018 and played in the LPL for a time on Suning and LGN Esports. LCS fans got a taste of Maple when he joined TSM for a short time in 2022, where he saw middling success with the North American squad.

Maple’s best international showing was at MSI, where he consistently placed top four on Flash Wolves and once with Talon. At Worlds, the best he ever managed was top eight in the knockout stage in 2023 and 2015.

The retirement comes just before the League of Legends off-season starts up following the conclusion of the World Championship on November 19.