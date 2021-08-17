LS and Nemesis invest in League of Legends platform Mobalytics

League of Legends content creators Nick “LS” DeCesare and Tim “Nemesis” Lipovšek have been announced as co-owners in Mobalytics, an analytical platform for Riot Games’ MOBA title.

Describing itself as the “ultimate gaming assistant,” Mobalytics aims to help players improve their performance and win more matches by providing in-game recommendations and data analysis.

Now, the platform will receive a boost by partnering with League of Legends’ creators and competitive stars in their own rights: LS and Nemesis, respectively. The former is a coach, while the latter competed for Fnatic in the LEC in 2020.

Through their investments, the duo will contribute towards the design and development of new tools and features for serious players and professional teams, according to a release.

Mobalytics already counts South Korean esports giants T1 and Team Liquid’s parent company aXiomatic as owners, and this move will be seen as a way of further promoting the platform and its tools.

LS currently represents T1 as a streamer while also working in varying capacities in broadcasting the European LEC, Korean LCK, and North American LCS. He previously held talks with his org that would have seen him become their professional coach in the LCK.

“I’m really happy to be part of the Mobalytics team,” said LS. “The GPI and other aspects of the brand related to analysis make it a great fit for me. As a co-owner, I’m looking forward to taking a more hands-on role in developing new features.”

Nemesis is well-respected as a player despite recently turning to content creation. In 2020, he finished second in both the regular Spring season and Spring playoffs along with his teammates in Fnatic. His most recent tournament was the 2020 World Championship, where he placed 5-8th.

“With our combined experiences in the pro League scene, we will help Mobalytics solidify itself as the best League of Legends tool out there,” Nemesis added. “I’ll be showing off everything it can do during my games on stream, including previewing new features before they release.”