LoL devs kill off Rell jungle with major nerfs in Patch 14.7

The League of Legends devs have killed off Rell jungle by nerfing her entire kit and clear in the upcoming Patch 14.7.

Rell jungle will no longer be a thing in the next League of Legends patch. With the upcoming changes completely removing her bonus damage to monsters, the support champion will struggle to clear camps efficiently, effectively removing her as a viable pick.

Rell, who is often picked in pro play is a fantastic jungler thanks to her insane engage tools with her W and R. Before being moved to the jungle she was played as support, but her all-in nature meant she was easily abused if she whiffed her engagement, making her a less desirable champion when options like Leona or Thresh were available.

LoL Patch 14.7 is currently in the works with players discovering the new changes. Rell is easily the biggest loser of the patch, having her jungle clear decimated for only a minor magic resist buff in exchange.

Rell’s Q, W, and E have all had their bonus damage to monsters completely removed. Originally these abilities were all given massive damage bonuses to allow Rell to jungle properly, as the tanky support didn’t have the damage to clear camps properly. However, this will all be reverted in Patch 14.7, effectively killing the pick.

This will likely mean Rell will need to head back to the bot lane to be a viable pick, removing her flexibility as a champion.

These changes are currently on the PBE, meaning there’s still some time before they hit the live servers. This could mean we see the changes reverted, or Rell receives some compensation buff to aid the champion into her original role.