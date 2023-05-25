LoL Worlds 2024 could reportedly return to London

LoL Worlds could return to London in 2024 after the English capital hosted MSI this year, according to a report from Esports News UK.

League of Legends international esports tournaments are held across the globe. For the Mid-Season Invitational this year, the tournament was hosted in London, at the Copper Box Arena, and the World Championship will be hosted in South Korea.

The host cities for these events are usually announced a few months in advance for fans, and teams, to purchase tickets and arrange for travel. The 2024 edition of the League of Legends World Championship, however, has been leaked early with Esports News UK reporting that the tournament could be making a return to London.

Article continues after ad

LoL Worlds could be making its way to London in 2024

The report does not say definitively that LoL Worlds will return to London in 2024. It says it is very likely the tournament will come back to the city due to conversations happening between Riot Games and governmental bodies in the English city.

The event will presumably return to the Copper Box Arena, which also hosted another esports tournament in the ALGS Split 1 Playoffs this year before MSI.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games JDG won MSI 2023 in London.

In a press conference for MSI, the Global Head of League of Legends Esports Naz Aletaha, said that fans should expect League of Legends events to return to London.

Article continues after ad

The last time the League of Legends World Championship was in London was back in 2015 at the Wembley Arena. Riot chose to return to Europe for the tournament in 2019, but decided to make it more of a roadshow. At 2019 Worlds, the tournament was hosted in Berlin, Madrid and Paris.

In both the 2015 and 2019 versions of the tournament, European teams managed to break into the top four of the World Championship thanks to the home crowd. If the event does end up returning to Europe, teams out of the League of Legends European Championship may get a boost from the crowd.