LPL English broadcast reportedly shutting down in 2024

The official English broadcast of the League of Legends Pro League (LPL) is set to be discontinued in 2024, according to Christopher ‘MonteCristo’ Mykles.

The LPL, one of the premier League of Legends leagues globally, has been a hub of high-level competition and innovation within the game.

The English broadcast of the LPL has played a crucial role in making this league accessible to a vast international audience.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, this global audience may soon be without an English-language broadcast as it appears there are “no plans” for the broadcast to continue in 2024.

“There are currently no plans to continue the official LPL English broadcast next year,” MonteCristo stated in a tweet. He elaborated, “The existing production has been cancelled, and Riot HQ has yet to step in to provide another solution. Sad that one of, if not the best, leagues in the World might be less accessible.”

Unsurprisingly, fans and industry professionals are clearly disappointed and frustrated with the news that comes less than 12 hours before the Worlds 2023 Finals take place in Seoul, South Korea, featuring LPL’s Weibo facing off against LCK’s T1.

MonteCristo speculated on potential outcomes, suggesting that Riot Games’ new Stryker facility in Dublin might take over the English broadcasts or allow a third party to handle them.

However, they pointed out the tight timeline for resolving this issue before the 2024 season, indicating potential delays in finding a solution.

“My sincere hope is that we continue to have uninterrupted coverage,” MonteCristo added in a follow-up tweet.

“This is a shitty situation for everyone, Riot HQ included. It is not their fault, but rather the Chinese stakeholders at the LPL. I have faith that Riot HQ will remedy this for English-speaking fans.”

With the future of English coverage of the LPL now uncertain, fans are left hoping for a positive resolution.