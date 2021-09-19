Ultimate Soraka guide: Best League of Legends builds, runes, tips & tricks

Soraka has risen up to be one of League of Legends’ best supports in Season 11. Want to master the Starchild? We’ve got the ultimate guide to her, including the best builds and runes to make sure you walk away with a win.

Soraka has been one of the queens of League’s bot lane since Season 1. The Starchild specializes in keeping her allies alive with big heals, even if it means sacrificing her own life.

Better yet, in Season 11, she is still relevant ⁠— and is in fact one of the best supports going around. Want to jump on the bandwagon? We’ve got the ultimate guide to Soraka, including the best builds and runes you need to take into your next League game.

Who is Soraka?

Soraka was once an immortal being living in the heavens but decided to descend from their realm above Mount Targon to lead Runeterra’s inhabitants to a better life. She is trying desperately to push the world away from cruelty, teaching values of peace and mercy.

On Summoner’s Rift, she lives out that fantasy as a superstar enchanter, healing her allies as a support.

Soraka abilities and gameplay

Soraka does one thing really well in League of Legends: healing. She is the best pure healer in the game, keeping her allies alive while sacrificing herself to the greater good.

Thanks to a recent rework to her ultimate that now cleanses Grievous Wounds, she’s even better. Considering all enemies needed was an 800 gold investment to counter her, Soraka is significantly stronger now because it empowers all healing, not just her ultimate.

Soraka does walk a fine line, though. Throughout the game, you need to keep yourself topped up by utilizing your Q passive for health regen, before passing that blessing onto allies (if you hit an enemy with Q and heal an ally afterwards, they also get the bonus health regen). However, you want to max out your W first so you get the best bang for buck with your heal.

If you get dove on, it’s best to drop your E right on top of you so your enemies can’t use their abilities to get out ⁠— this is especially handy against assassins.

Plus, Soraka is one of the few supports that doesn’t run a setup like Ignite/Exhaust with Flash. She gets a lot more value out of Heal and Barrier, which keeps her effective HP pool high. Take one with Flash for the best combination ⁠— just make sure you don’t double up Heal with your carry.

Passive: Salvation ⁠ — Soraka runs faster towards nearby low health allies.

— Soraka runs faster towards nearby low health allies. Q: Starcall ⁠ — A star falls from the sky at the target location dealing magic damage and slowing enemies. If an enemy champion is hit by Starcall, Soraka recovers Health.

— A star falls from the sky at the target location dealing magic damage and slowing enemies. If an enemy champion is hit by Starcall, Soraka recovers Health. W: Astral Infusion ⁠— Soraka sacrifices a portion of her own health to heal another friendly champion.

⁠— Soraka sacrifices a portion of her own health to heal another friendly champion. E: Equinox ⁠— Creates a zone at a location that silences all enemies inside. When the zone expires, all enemies still inside are rooted.

⁠— Creates a zone at a location that silences all enemies inside. When the zone expires, all enemies still inside are rooted. R: Wish ⁠— Soraka fills her allies with hope, instantly restoring health to herself and all friendly champions.

Best builds for Soraka

Soraka’s build doubles down on her super-healer identity. Plus, with the new Grievous Wounds cleanse on her ultimate, she can actually get some great use out of these items instead of being hampered by healing cut.

Moonstone Renewer is a must in 95% of games, giving Soraka even more healing power. The only time you’d opt for something else is if you need to give your team engage tools; then you should buy Shurelya’s Battlesong.

The rest of Soraka’s build is all about boosting that healing and shielding power. Redemption, Staff of Flowing Water, Mikael’s Blessing, and Ardent Censer all give the stat. The first two are best on the Starchild due to the insane bonuses. There’s some flexibility, though.

Oh, and don’t forget her support item: Spellthief’s Edge.

Top meta Soraka build in Season 11

Mythic: Moonstone Renewer (in almost every situation) / Shurelya’s Battlesong (if you need to help your team engage)

Moonstone Renewer (in almost every situation) / Shurelya’s Battlesong (if you need to help your team engage) Boots: Ionian Boots of Lucidity / Boots of Swiftness

Ionian Boots of Lucidity / Boots of Swiftness Spellthief’s Edge (support item)

Redemption

Staff of Flowing Water

Mikael’s Blessing (if you need a cleanse for your carries)

Ardent Censer (if you have an auto-attack centric team)

Chemtech Putrifier (if you need healing cut)

Warmog’s Armor (great late-game purchase to keep health up)

Watchful Wardstone (once you hit level 13)

Best runes for Soraka

Like most enchanters, Soraka has two rune pages you need to commit to memory (or saving): One for general gameplay and one for playing against burst team comps with assassins.

Obviously, you’re useless if you’re dead ⁠— Soraka can’t heal their allies from the grave (unless you count Redemption). Against assassins, you need to try and live through the inevitable burst, so taking Guardian as your keystone is a great choice. As long as you then take Font of Life and Revitalize to maximize healing with Sorcery secondary, it’s fine.

In most situations though, you’ll want to use the Summon: Aery page. It gives Soraka a bit more poke power in lane, allowing her to fight back. With Manaflow Band and Scorch, she can keep her mana high as well as her damage. Just make sure to take Revitalize in your Resolve secondary ⁠— it’s her best rune by far.

Top meta Soraka runes in Season 11

General Soraka rune page

Summon: Aery

Manaflow Band

Transcendence

Scorch

Bone Plating

Revitalize

When playing Soraka vs assassins

Guardian

Font of Life

Bone Plating

Revitalize

Manaflow Band

Transcendence

Soraka skins in League of Legends

If you love dishing out big heals and keeping your team alive through thick and thin, then Soraka is the perfect fit for you.

There’s something quite satisfying about keeping your allies up despite the odds, and Soraka gives you those big moments every game.